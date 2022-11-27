Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #102 Micro-Review – Under Zedd’s Mask…

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 102, cover, November 2022, Mateus ManhaniniTITLE: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #102
AUTHOR: Melissa Flores
ARTISTS: Simona Di Gianfelice, Raul Angulo (Colorist), Ed Dukeshire (Letterer). Cover by Mateus Manhanini.
 RELEASED: November 23, 2022

Have we ever seen Lord Zedd with his mask off? I don’t think we have. Either way, he gets it ripped off in this issue and we see what’s underneath…ouch.

“Mistress Vile” is an interesting alternate shade to Rita Repulsa. It feels weird to call her “Dark Rita,” as Rita is already evil. But that’s what she feels like.

This issue gets pretty dramatic toward the end. Very nicely done by Flores, Di Gianfelice, and everyone involved.

