Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #102 Micro-Review – Under Zedd’s Mask…

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #102

AUTHOR: Melissa Flores

ARTISTS: Simona Di Gianfelice, Raul Angulo (Colorist), Ed Dukeshire (Letterer). Cover by Mateus Manhanini.

RELEASED: November 23, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Have we ever seen Lord Zedd with his mask off? I don’t think we have. Either way, he gets it ripped off in this issue and we see what’s underneath…ouch.

“Mistress Vile” is an interesting alternate shade to Rita Repulsa. It feels weird to call her “Dark Rita,” as Rita is already evil. But that’s what she feels like.

This issue gets pretty dramatic toward the end. Very nicely done by Flores, Di Gianfelice, and everyone involved.

