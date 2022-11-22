An Action Comics #1049 Micro-Review – Bring On Bibbo!

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Action Comics #1049

AUTHOR: Philip Kennedy Johnson

ARTISTS: Mike Perkins, David Lapham, Lee Loughridge (Colorist), Trish Mulvihill (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer). Cover by Steve Beach.

RELEASED: November 22, 2022

You know who I’m starting to develop an affection for? Bibbo Bibbowski, Superman’s dopey civilian buddy. He’s had a small role these past issues, and he’s kinda grown on me. He’s not consistently around in the comics, so I hope he’s here for awhile.

We have a cover that doesn’t reflect anything that happens in the issue. It’s another gorgeous one by Steve Beach. Just not really relevant.

David Lapham and Trish Mulvihill once again steal the show in the Supergirl back-up.

