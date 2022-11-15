A Batgirls #12 Micro-Review – Classic (Not S&M) Riddler

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Batgirls 12, cover, 2022, Jorge Corona, Sarah Stern, RiddlerTITLE: Batgirls #12
AUTHOR: Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad
ARTISTS: Neil Googe, Rico Renzi (Colorist), Becca Carey (Letterer). Cover by Jorge Corona & Sarah Stern.
 RELEASED: November 8, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Neil Googe and Rico Renzi put together a really fun rendition of the Riddler. Classic Riddler, mind you. Not S&M Riddler.

Batgirls has hit its stride, and become one of the most fun offerings at DC Comics right now. Not just because of the dynamics between the characters, but work Neil Googe is turning in. It’s a bit unconventional for a Bat-book. But he’s making it work. I’m hopeful this series has a long life in front of it.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.