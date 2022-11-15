A Batgirls #12 Micro-Review – Classic (Not S&M) Riddler

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batgirls #12

AUTHOR: Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad

ARTISTS: Neil Googe, Rico Renzi (Colorist), Becca Carey (Letterer). Cover by Jorge Corona & Sarah Stern.

RELEASED: November 8, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Neil Googe and Rico Renzi put together a really fun rendition of the Riddler. Classic Riddler, mind you. Not S&M Riddler.

Batgirls has hit its stride, and become one of the most fun offerings at DC Comics right now. Not just because of the dynamics between the characters, but work Neil Googe is turning in. It’s a bit unconventional for a Bat-book. But he’s making it work. I’m hopeful this series has a long life in front of it.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.