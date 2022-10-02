The Amazing Spider-Man #10 Micro-Review – The Gwen Stacy Trick

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #10

AUTHOR: Zeb Wells

ARTISTS: Nick Dragotta, Marcio Menyz (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, & Menyz.

RELEASED: September 28, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

No, it’s not really Gwen. It’s Peter’s…memories of her? Or a vision of her? I dunno. This issue ties in with a bigger story Marvel is doing with the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals.

I’m not even that big a Spider-Man geek, and even I know that “the Gwen Stacy trick,” i.e. bringing Gwen back to try and pop a sales number, is beyond played out. I can’t even say this is a bad issue. But the stunt with Gwen feels so cheap that it practically ruins the issue. For me, at least.

