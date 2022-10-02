A TMNT: The Armageddon Game #1 Micro-Review – An Intimidating Scope

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game #1

AUTHOR: Tom Waltz

ARTISTS: Vincenzo Federici, Matt Herms (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer). Variant cover by Kevin Eastman.

RELEASED: September 28, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue makes it apparent how wide the scope of this Armageddon Game story is. It touches every major character (a lot of minor ones too) introduced into IDW’s TMNTverse since the series’ introduction in 2011. Even as someone who’s followed that universe since its inception, the scope of this story is a little intimidating. I get the sense there’s going to be a lot to follow here…

And yet, by the end of this issue things start to get interesting. So I can’t say I won’t be reading along.

I love that Krang/Leatherhead hybrid design, by the way.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.