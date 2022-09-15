Toy Chest Theater: Batman in Trouble

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

I love me a good classic cover homage. And as we prepare for Batman Day this weekend, @kneelbeforezod brings us his homage to one of the great covers featuring the Dark Knight (shown below right). Though oddly enough, it’s actually the cover to a Wonder Woman book…

Wonder Woman: The Hiketeia sees the Amazon Princess honor-bound to protect a killer, which brings her into direct conflict with Batman. Thus, the classic cover by J.G. Jones (shown above left). A cover that, fittingly, was just hat-tipped by Yanick Paquette for Wonder Woman #790 (shown below left).

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

