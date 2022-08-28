Power Rangers Dino Fury, “Serious Business” Review

SERIES: Power Rangers Dino Fury

EPISODE: S29:E8. “Serious Business”

STARRING: Russell Curry, Hunter Deno, Kai Moya, Tessa Rao, Chance Perez, Jordan Fite

WRITERS: Becca Barnes, Alwyn Dale, Johnny Hartmann

DIRECTOR: Catherine Bell-Booth

PREMIERE DATE: March 3, 2022

SYNOPSIS: Void Queen’s minions search for Void Knight. Meanwhile, BuzzBlast is hacked.



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Tarrick, a.k.a. Void Knight, isn’t exactly a master of disguise, is he? The purple shirt with the…what is that he’s wearing over it (shown above)? It looks vaguely like S&M gear. *shudders* Talk about a way to attract unwanted attention to yourself.

I get that the little kids need to know it’s Void Knight. But we’ve seen his face plenty of times at this point, and he is the only one on the show who wears purple. The shirt would have been enough, I think.

And as if they’re not pushing things with the outfit as it is, later in the episode the bad guys find someone wearing virtually the exact same outfit. Only on Power Rangers, folks.

Kira Josephson delivering again as Jane early in the episode with her, uh…we’ll call it dancing, for lack of a better term. Her facial and vocal reactions to the footage were nice.

Again, only on Power Rangers could a kid in a clown mask hack a major media company, and then have a job with said company by the end of the episode. I ain’t complainin’. I’m just sayin’.

Zayto: “Outnumbered, huh? Must be Tuesday.” That line kind of lands. I get what they were going for. But it doesn’t quite hit the bulleye. If the show were still premiering on Saturday mornings, he might have said, “Must be Saturday” to better effect.

During the big battle with Trackenslash, somebody comes up to Jane and J-Borg and says the Rangers are “losing badly. They might even be destroyed!” I understand why they can’t say the word “killed” on a kids show. But that’s one of those moments where it really would have helped to say, “They might even be killed!”

Beatrice Taniguchi, the young actress who played Mara the hacker, was pretty good. I’m so used to kid actors that are…less than good…from the early days of the series. So it’s been refreshing these past few seasons to get kid actors that usually don’t give cringey takes.

