A Minor Threats #1 Micro-Review – Second-Issue Sprouter

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Minor Threats 1, cover, 2022, Mike Mignola, Dave StewartTITLE: Minor Threats #1
AUTHORS: Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum
ARTIST: Scott Hepburn, Ian Herring (Colorist), Nate Piekos (Letterer)
RELEASED: August 24, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This issue prompted me to invent a new term: “Second-Issue Sprouter.”

Stories like Minor Threats load up their first issue with a good amount of exposition and world-building so that once we hit the second issue, the story can actually begin. On the other hand, some stories just don’t hit their stride until the second issue. I’m deeming stories like these to be “Second-Issue Sprouters.”

Minor Threats has a lot of potential. I’m hoping we really start to see that potential realized next time.

