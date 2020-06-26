Toy Chest Theater: Fishing with Namor

~ primaryignition

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

I have a lot of respect for anyone that can do comedy in this medium. It’s not just a matter of putting toys in funny poses. You’ve got to have a good premise, the posing and “timing” of the shot has to be precise. It’s a lot of the same rules you find in cinema.

When I came across this image from petemenocal on Instagram, I got an immediate chuckle out of it. Like so many great shots do, it projects an entire moment or scene into your brain. In this case, a very cartoony few seconds in which you’ve got someone fishing in largely tranquil waters. Then suddenly Namor dives upward, only to quickly dive back down again. And the tranquility returns, with no explanation as to what’s happening underwater. It’s all left to the imagination.

It’s such a simple image. Yet it does so much. That’s one of the hallmarks of a great toy photographer.

