Renault Clio Green NCAP Scores 62% Without a Hybrid in Sight

The Renault Clio Green NCAP result of 62% and three and a half stars, achieved with a conventional gasoline engine and no electrification, makes a pointed argument: disciplined ICE engineering is not yet irrelevant in Europe’s race to decarbonize its car fleet. That argument matters for Renault Group, which sells more Clios than almost any other car on the continent, and for investors watching how the company navigates the transition.

What the Renault Clio Green NCAP Result Actually Shows

The tested car was the TCe 115 gasoline variant, Europe’s second-best selling model of 2025. Green NCAP credited two specific engineering decisions: a turbocharged three-cylinder engine and a kerb weight of just 1,186kg. Those produced an Energy score of 7.1 out of 10 and a Clean Air score of 6.8 out of 10, landing the Clio alongside the Volkswagen Polo and SEAT Ibiza as the strongest gasoline superminis in the round.

Green NCAP Technical Manager Aleksandar Damyanov put it plainly: “Its relatively low weight, efficient petrol engine and effective emissions control help it achieve a strong result without relying on hybridisation.” The framing matters: Green NCAP is not conceding the point to combustion, but it is acknowledging that refinement still moves the needle on affordable cars that consumers are actually buying.

The counterpoint sits right there in the same round. The Kia EV4 scored five stars and 90%; the Mazda 6e reached four and a half stars despite a production penalty from its Chinese manufacturing footprint. EVs still dominate the top of the table. But within the combustion tier, the gap between the Clio and its peers is wide. The MINI Cooper C petrol managed 52%, and the MG HS 1.5T GDI petrol dropped to just 26%, according to Green NCAP’s published results. Even the Cadillac Optiq electric AWD, which one might expect to sit comfortably above the combustion pack, came in at 67%: only five points clear of the Clio.

The Renault Portfolio Play: Clio Funds the EV Push

For Renault Group, the Clio’s environmental credibility is more than a marketing talking point. Reuters reported that Renault Group’s total sales volumes rose 3.2% in 2025 to 2.34 million vehicles, with European growth of just 0.5% against 11.7% internationally. The Clio and Sandero were specifically cited as volume drivers. In a market where European growth is tight, the cash generated by high-volume affordable ICE cars underwrites the capital spend on electrification.

That electrification is delivering results of its own. In the April 2026 Green NCAP round, both the Renault 5 E-Tech 150 HP and the Renault 4 E-Tech achieved a 94% sustainability rating, according to a Green NCAP press release. The Renault 5 scored 9.1 out of 10 for Clean Air and 9.3 for Energy Efficiency. Renault’s EV lineup and its combustion lineup are, for now, pulling in the same direction on environmental performance, which is a more useful position than most legacy OEMs find themselves in.

The bear read is regulatory trajectory. Green NCAP’s own framework will tighten, and a combustion car that scores 62% today may face a harder rating methodology in two years. Damyanov’s statement acknowledged that EVs offer structural sustainability advantages; the Clio’s result is a ceiling for the format, not a floor for future rounds. Any scenario in which European emissions regulation accelerates compresses the window in which a gasoline Clio scores well enough to matter commercially.

The bull case is simpler: affordable electrification is still constrained by charging infrastructure, purchase price, and range anxiety across Renault’s key international markets. A Clio that scores credibly on Green NCAP gives the brand cover with environmentally conscious buyers who are not yet ready to go electric. That cover has a commercial value the EV scorecards alone cannot provide.

Watch Green NCAP’s methodology revisions. If the rating framework shifts to penalize combustion more heavily in the next cycle, the Clio’s 62% starts looking like a high-water mark rather than a repeatable baseline, and the pressure on Renault to accelerate Clio electrification intensifies.