Oracle Cloud Revenue Growth Hits 30% as $664B Backlog Mounts

Oracle cloud revenue growth accelerated sharply in the fiscal first quarter ended August 31, 2026, but the stock’s whipsaw Friday tells a more complicated story: investors are weighing an extraordinary AI infrastructure demand signal against a balance sheet that is increasingly difficult to ignore. Oracle (ORCL) reported total revenue of $19.35 billion, up 30% year over year, beating the LSEG consensus of $19.14 billion. Net income climbed 60% to $4.7 billion from $2.93 billion in the prior-year quarter.

What Oracle Cloud Revenue Growth Is Actually Built On

The headline cloud number, $11.6 billion in total cloud revenue, up 62%, understates the real acceleration underneath it. Infrastructure-as-a-service revenue hit $7.4 billion, more than doubling year over year with 121% growth, according to the Oracle Q1 FY2027 press release. Cloud application revenue grew a comparatively modest 10%. The read here is that Oracle is winning on raw compute, not legacy software stickiness.

Adjusted EPS came in at $1.92, well above the LSEG consensus of $1.74, also per the Oracle Q1 press release. The company delivered 850 megawatts of new data center capacity in the quarter, handed over more than 300,000 GPUs to AI cloud customers, and booked over $30 billion in additional AI cloud contracts.

The demand pipeline is the bull case in its starkest form. CNBC reports that Oracle’s Total Remaining Performance Obligations reached $664 billion as of the end of the quarter, up from $638 billion at the end of fiscal Q4 2026. That backlog represents contracted future revenue from customers including Nvidia, Meta, OpenAI, Advanced Micro Devices, and SpaceX’s AI business.

The Bear Case Sits on the Balance Sheet

Oracle now carries $125 billion in debt, raised to fund this infrastructure buildout. Free cash flow was negative $5.4 billion in the quarter, against negative $362 million a year earlier. That deterioration is not a surprise given the capital cycle, but the scale of it is a constraint that cannot be waved away.

Off the balance sheet, Oracle’s SEC 10-Q filing as of February 28, 2026 disclosed $261 billion in additional lease commitments, substantially all related to data center arrangements, that were not yet reflected on its consolidated balance sheet at that date. Those leases were expected to commence between fiscal Q4 2026 and fiscal 2028, for terms of 15 to 19 years. The financing machine does not slow from here: Oracle plans to raise approximately $40 billion through debt and equity in fiscal year 2027, per the Oracle Q4 and FY2026 earnings press release, which reported that the company raised $43 billion in debt and $5 billion in equity in fiscal 2026 alone.

ORCL shares jumped 7% in extended trading Thursday after the results dropped, per CNBC, then gave back most of those gains Friday, closing nearly 2% lower. The stock is down roughly 20% year-to-date, a discount the market is charging for the leverage risk even as the operating momentum accelerates.

Management guided for Q2 fiscal 2027 total revenue growth of 30% to 34%, with cloud revenue expected to grow 65% to 71% in USD (64% to 70% in constant currency), per the Oracle Q1 press release. The earlier report’s 64%-70% range reflects the constant-currency figure; the USD range is 65%-71%. For fiscal 2027, Oracle targets at least $90 billion in total revenue, against the LSEG consensus of $89.76 billion, per CNBC.

Citi analysts reiterated their buy rating Friday. The analysts wrote that Oracle “delivered a solid fiscal first quarter that checked nearly every box and reinforces the bull case,” and characterized the fiscal 2027 outlook as “modest” and management’s framework as “conservative.” They added: “Given the magnitude of fiscal first-quarter outperformance, we see a favorable setup for upward revisions at Investor Day and AI World.” The Oracle Q1 FY2026 press release shows total revenues of $14.93 billion in the prior-year comparable quarter, which puts the current quarter’s 30% growth in context: a year ago, Oracle was growing at 12%.

The evidence leans bullish on the demand trajectory. A $664 billion backlog is not noise, and 121% IaaS growth is the kind of number that rerate stories are built on. The catch is that all of it is contingent on Oracle executing a capital program of a scale that leaves almost no margin for error. The investor day will be the next test: if Citi is right that guidance is conservative, upward revisions there could be the catalyst that breaks the stock out of its year-to-date hole. If the financing plan starts to stress the cost of capital, the backlog alone will not be enough to hold the multiple.