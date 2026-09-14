L3Harris Wins $4.7B Contract in PAC-3 MSE Production Ramp

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) secured a $4.7 billion undefinitized contract from Lockheed Martin (LMT) for PAC-3 MSE production propulsion systems, the largest PAC-3 propulsion award in L3Harris’ history. The contract runs seven years and covers the advanced two-pulse solid rocket motor, attitude-control motors, and a lethality-enhancing fragment explosive device. On paper, it is a straightforward supply deal. In practice, it is a stress test of whether U.S. defense manufacturing can actually catch up to demand that has already outrun it.

How the Contract Fits the Larger Production Framework

This award does not stand alone. The upstream contract driving it came in April 2026, when the Department of the Army awarded Lockheed Martin a $4.76 billion undefinitized contract action to expand PAC-3 MSE interceptor manufacturing for U.S. and allied forces. That contract is itself a downstream implementation of the January 6, 2026 framework agreement Lockheed signed with the Department of War, described as the first industry framework agreement for munitions acceleration under the DoW’s Acquisition Transformation Strategy and the most significant overhaul of U.S. defense procurement in decades.

The framework’s production target is 2,000 PAC-3 MSE interceptors per year, up from 600. Lockheed CEO Jim Taiclet has set a deadline of the end of 2030 to reach that capacity, according to Breaking Defense. To put that baseline in context: over the ten fiscal years from FY2015 through FY2024, the DoD procured an average of roughly 270 PAC-3 MSE missiles per year, per CSIS analysis. Lockheed had already moved the needle before the framework signed, delivering 620 PAC-3 MSEs in 2025, a more than 20% increase from the prior year and a more than 60% increase over two years.

L3Harris is building out its manufacturing footprint to match. The company broke ground on two new facilities in Arkansas in June 2026, both expected to be operational by 2027. It also signed a separate framework agreement on July 27, 2026 to quadruple THAAD propulsion production alongside its PAC-3 MSE propulsion work, making L3Harris a central node across multiple U.S. missile defense programs.

The Gap Between PAC-3 MSE Production Targets and Military Demand

The catch is that the demand side of this equation has moved even faster than the supply side. The Army and Navy’s combined procurement requests for PAC-3 MSE interceptors grew 839% between FY2026 and FY2027. The DoW’s FY2027 budget overview puts that FY2027 request at 3,203 units costing $13.96 billion, up from 357 units at $1.65 billion in FY2026 enacted, according to the DoW Comptroller’s FY2027 Budget Request Overview. The earlier report’s CSIS-cited FY2026 figure of 341 units differs slightly from the DoW comptroller’s 357 enacted figure; the primary budget document governs.

The funding picture for those 3,203 units is shakier than the headline number suggests. CSIS reports that 2,936 of those units, approximately 92% of the FY2027 request, require mandatory reconciliation-bill funding to proceed, leaving the full procurement volume contingent on a politically uncertain legislative path, per CSIS analysis of the DoD munitions industrial base. Congress did establish multiyear procurement authority for PAC-3 MSE in the FY2026 appropriations bill, which provided the legal foundation for the framework agreements that followed, but authority to procure and funds to procure are different things.

The Army has also raised its total PAC-3 MSE procurement objective from 3,376 to 13,773 missiles, a signal of long-term intent that underscores just how wide the gap between historical production rates and stated requirements really is. Even Taiclet’s 2030 target of 2,000 units per year falls well short of an annual demand that the military’s own budget requests now imply.

The cost exchange ratio adds another layer of pressure. Each PAC-3 MSE interceptor costs around $4 million; each Iranian Shahed drone costs roughly $35,000. The arithmetic does not favor the defender, and no production ramp changes that ratio. The Navy’s announced intent to integrate PAC-3 MSE into the Aegis Combat System for the first time adds a new demand vector on top of existing Army requirements.

For L3Harris, the $4.7 billion award is a durable revenue stream locked in for seven years, and the THAAD propulsion framework alongside it reinforces LHX’s position as an indispensable tier-one missile defense supplier. The bull case is straightforward: multi-program, long-duration backlog with a customer whose demand is legally mandated and politically bipartisan. The bear case is that 92% of the FY2027 procurement request depends on reconciliation funding that may not materialize, which would cap the actual production volumes L3Harris is building capacity to serve. The 2027 operational date for L3Harris’s Arkansas facilities lands before the funding question gets resolved. If the reconciliation bill stalls, the factories open into a demand shortfall.