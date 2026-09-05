Zscaler Stock Drops Despite Earnings Guidance Beat on All Fronts

Zscaler (ZS) delivered strong earnings guidance for fiscal year 2027, beat every quarterly metric Wall Street was watching, and still watched its stock sink on Friday. The market’s verdict reflects a tension investors have been wrestling with for months: the company’s fundamentals are improving, but its credibility with the Street is still under repair, and a new cost headwind is arriving just as the AI security narrative starts to click.

Where Zscaler’s Earnings Guidance Beat Landed

Fiscal Q4 2026, which ended July 31, 2026, was operationally clean. Revenue jumped 25% year-over-year from roughly $719 million, and annual recurring revenue hit $3.77 billion, ahead of the $3.75 billion StreetAccount consensus. GAAP net loss narrowed sharply to $3.4 million, or 2 cents per share, from $17.6 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

The non-GAAP picture was more compelling. According to Zscaler’s Q4 FY2026 earnings press release, non-GAAP operating income reached $218.4 million, or a record 24% of revenue, up from $158.9 million and 22% of revenue in the same quarter a year prior. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share came in at $1.19, compared to $0.89 in Q4 FY2025. Margin expansion at that pace, while still growing revenue at 25%, is not the profile of a business in structural trouble.

CFO Kevin Rubin credited “a strong contribution from non-seat-based solutions, continued Z-Flex momentum, record large-deal activity, and improving sales productivity” for the quarter’s outperformance, per the same press release.

Forward guidance extended the beat. For fiscal Q1 2027, Zscaler called for revenue of $935 million to $939 million against a $927 million consensus, with adjusted EPS of $1.15 to $1.16 versus a $1.08 estimate. Full-year FY2027 revenue guidance of $3.91 billion to $3.94 billion topped the $3.90 billion estimate, and adjusted EPS of $4.86 to $4.90 cleared the $4.60 consensus by a wide margin.

The AI Agent Bet and Why the Stock Still Fell

CEO Jay Chaudhry spent considerable time on the AI security opportunity. AI-related security bookings topped $100 million over the last year and grew more than 50% sequentially this quarter. He told CNBC he is “very bullish” on the company’s recently launched Zero Trust platform for AI agents, calling it “a longer-term opportunity, but I think it’s a fantastic opportunity with significant barriers to entry.”

Zscaler is also one of only two pure-play SaaS security companies to have crossed $3 billion in annual recurring revenue, according to Zscaler’s Q4 FY2025 earnings call materials. The competitive moat argument has genuine substance.

So why did the stock fall? Two reasons. First, credibility. Last quarter’s earnings sent ZS to its worst single-session decline on record after management’s “prudent approach” to guidance, following two sales leadership departures. Chaudhry’s insistence that “the market will recognize more and more that Zscaler is a critical player” is a reasonable long-term thesis, but it does not erase the trust deficit built up over recent quarters. CNBC reported that Evercore ISI downgraded ZS to “in line” from “outperform” after Q3 FY2026 results, citing leadership instability and disruption risk.

Second, the cost structure is about to get more complicated. Also flagged at the Q3 print, Zscaler projected that capital expenditure as a percentage of revenue will rise by 200 basis points in fiscal 2027, a consequence of higher memory costs and infrastructure spending. Against a record non-GAAP operating margin of 24%, that compression matters. Full-year FY2026 GAAP net loss widened to $63.2 million from $41.5 million in FY2025, even as non-GAAP net income expanded to $704.2 million from $534.8 million, per the Q4 FY2026 press release. The GAAP-to-non-GAAP gap is wide and widening, which gives skeptics a handle to grab.

ZS shares have fallen roughly 20% year-to-date even as cybersecurity peers have notched new highs. The sector itself has been a beneficiary of rising AI-driven threat complexity, making Zscaler’s relative underperformance a company-specific story, not a macro one.

The bull case is straightforward: record non-GAAP margins, accelerating AI security bookings, and guidance that cleared the bar on every line. The bear case is equally clear: a credibility gap with the Street, rising capex pressure in FY2027, and a stock that is already pricing in a recovery it has not yet trusted management to deliver.

The thesis resolves on execution, specifically whether Z-Flex momentum and AI agent adoption translate into ARR acceleration through the first two quarters of FY2027. A second guidance miss from here, on revenue or on margin, would deepen the discount rather than close it. Consistent delivery is the only argument that works for the Zscaler investor relations story right now, and the market is waiting to see it before rewarding the stock.