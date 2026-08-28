X-Bow Lands Low-Cost Interceptor Contract to Challenge SRM Duopoly

The Missile Defense Agency has handed a DefenseScoop-confirmed X-Bow low-cost interceptor award worth exactly $10,981,581 to X-Bow Systems, a New Mexico-based rocket manufacturer, marking the Pentagon’s most direct bet yet that additive manufacturing can break the solid-rocket-motor duopoly that has kept interceptor costs high and production timelines slow.

The contract is a two-year, firm-fixed-price agreement issued in July, according to DefenseScoop. Under it, X-Bow must deliver a prototype for flight demonstration by late 2027, followed by four to ten systems the Missile Defense Agency can use for intercept testing.

The Cost Problem Driving the X-Bow Low-Cost Interceptor Program

The program’s logic is blunt. A Patriot interceptor costs roughly $3.9 million per round and takes years to build. The MDA’s Low-Cost Interceptor effort targets a price below $750,000 a shot, less than a fifth of that figure. With the U.S. holding fewer than 1,000 Patriot interceptors and roughly 250 THAAD rounds after the war with Iran, the inventory math is uncomfortable.

Two companies, Northrop Grumman and L3Harris’ Aerojet Rocketdyne, have long controlled the domestic market for the solid rocket motors at the heart of these weapons. The DoD’s own contract announcement acknowledged the problem directly, stating the award would address “the critical need to expand the SRM industrial base, which is currently reliant on a duopoly of two primary manufacturers.”

X-Bow’s answer is additive manufacturing. Founded in 2016, the company uses proprietary 3D-printing techniques to produce solid rocket motors and propellant in-house, and has worked with the Air Force Research Laboratory on additive manufacturing technologies for solid propellants, according to SpaceNews. Printing motors rather than casting them is the mechanism by which X-Bow claims it can compress both cost and schedule.

“America can’t out-produce today’s threats with yesterday’s supplier base,” X-Bow founder and CEO Jason Hundley said. “Our new manufacturing technology lets us bring affordable interceptors and rocket motors to the warfighter faster, and this award is a chance to prove it.”

X-Bow’s Broader Pentagon Footprint

The MDA contract is not X-Bow’s only major government relationship. The company separately holds a four-year, $191.3 million contract from the Air Force Test Center for advanced integrated motor manufacturing, covering the design, build, and demonstration of advanced solid rocket motor propellant manufacturing capability, SpaceNews reports.

On the private side, X-Bow raised $70 million in Series B funding announced July 10, led by venture capital firm Razor’s Edge, with participation from Lockheed Martin Ventures, Boeing Ventures, Crosslink Capital, and Balerion Space Ventures, according to SpaceNews. A separate report from GovConWire puts the total above $105 million after an additional Lockheed Martin investment; the two figures conflict, and SpaceNews, which reported from the company’s own announcement, is the more direct source. The funding is earmarked for expanding production capacity and completing a new manufacturing facility in Luling, Texas. Yahoo Finance, republishing X-Bow’s PRNewswire press release, reports that the company’s revenue and backlog have more than doubled.

Lockheed Martin’s dual role here, as both a strategic investor in X-Bow and the prime contractor for the Patriot missile it is effectively trying to undercut on cost, is worth flagging. It suggests Lockheed is hedging: protecting its Patriot franchise while taking a position in the technology that could one day commoditize the propulsion stack beneath it.

A Crowded Race, With No Near-Term Winner

X-Bow is competing inside a broader push to diversify interceptor supply before stockpiles thin further. The U.S. Air Force has solicited industry for a counter-air missile priced below $500,000, to be built by the thousands annually. Ukraine and European partners have opened at least three development tracks for cheaper ballistic defense, including the nine-nation Freyja initiative targeting a $700,000-per-round interceptor, which Ukrainian strike-drone maker Fire Point says will be battlefield-ready next year.

MDA Director Lt. Gen. Heath Collins framed the agency’s intent at the Space and Missile Defense Symposium in Huntsville, Alabama: the goal is to reduce overall unit cost for high-speed interceptors across the board. The agency also has the ship-launched Glide Phase Interceptor scheduled to field in 2031 and a near-term Project Maverick capability slated to be kick-started under the fiscal year 2027 budget request, per DefenseScoop.

None of these programs delivers near-term inventory relief. X-Bow’s prototype deadline is late 2027, and the most advanced Ukrainian alternative reaches the battlefield at mid-2027 at the earliest. The critical test for the X-Bow low-cost interceptor thesis is whether a late-2027 flight demonstration translates into a production contract competitive enough to pressure Northrop and Aerojet Rocketdyne on price. If it does not, the duopoly the DoD set out to break will still be standing.