Pentagon Locks In SM-3 Interceptor Production with Boeing and RTX Framework

The Pentagon has signed seven-year framework agreements with Boeing (BA) and RTX to expand SM-3 interceptor production, committing the supply chain before formal multiyear contracts are even negotiated. The structure is the point: the Department of War is prioritizing throughput over procurement process, signaling that inventory pressure on the Navy’s primary ballistic missile defense interceptor is acute enough to warrant unconventional urgency.

What the Frameworks Actually Do

The agreements cover avionics and ejector assemblies that Boeing supplies to Raytheon, an RTX business and prime contractor on the Standard Missile-3, for both the SM-3 Block IB and the newer Block IIA. Both variants operate within the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System, designed to destroy incoming ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere.

Under the framework structure, Boeing can begin building components immediately, while all three parties negotiate toward a formal multiyear contract award. The seven-year horizon is designed to give Boeing enough demand certainty to invest in capacity. Michael P. Duffey, under secretary of war for acquisition and sustainment, framed the intent plainly: “We are stabilizing our supply chains, expanding munitions production and putting our entire defense industrial base on a wartime footing.”

Neither the Pentagon nor Boeing disclosed dollar figures or production quantities. That absence of numbers is itself a signal: the framework is about clearing the path, not yet about locking in price or volume at the subcontractor level.

SM-3 Interceptor Production and the Inventory Gap

The urgency behind Friday’s agreements is traceable to a combination of combat expenditure and a thin stockpile. The Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated the SM-3 inventory at 414 interceptors as of December 2025. A May analysis from CSIS put wartime expenditure rates at between 130 and 250 missiles, warning that replenishment would take years at current production rates.

Those figures are not hypothetical. According to CSIS, during a June 2025 conflict between Israel and Iran, the United States engaged threats with over 150 THAAD interceptors and approximately 80 SM-3s during a 12-day period, as Iran launched roughly 550 ballistic missiles at Israel. That expenditure came on top of earlier SM-3 combat use: Navy destroyers first fired the interceptors operationally in April 2024, helping to blunt an Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israel, with further launches in Operation Epic Fury since.

The math is uncomfortable for the Navy. A single sustained regional contingency can consume a meaningful fraction of total inventory, and building back takes time the current industrial base does not yet have.

Congress has already intervened once to prevent the problem from getting worse: it kept the Block IB production line open after the Missile Defense Agency proposed ending new purchases in the fiscal 2025 budget request. Block IB is the cheaper of the two variants covered by Friday’s agreements. Earlier this month, the MDA awarded Raytheon a $745 million contract to produce fully assembled SM-3 Block IIA interceptors for the United States and Japan.

Boeing’s Broader Role in the Pentagon’s Subcontractor Strategy

Friday’s SM-3 frameworks mirror a pattern the Department of War is applying across missile defense. In April 2026, Boeing signed a comparable seven-year framework with the Department of War and PAC-3 MSE prime contractor Lockheed Martin to expand PAC-3 seeker production, with all three parties moving to ramp production immediately while negotiating a multiyear contract. Bob Ciesla, vice president of Boeing Precision Engagement Systems, noted that Boeing increased PAC-3 seeker deliveries by over 30% in 2025 and is targeting triple production.

The scale of that PAC-3 commitment gives context to what Boeing is building toward on SM-3. Boeing was awarded approximately $2.7 billion in PAC-3 multiyear contracts announced in October 2025, committing to deliver more than 3,000 seekers at rates of up to 750 units per year through 2030, supported by a new 35,000-square-foot factory expansion. The Department of War’s PAC-3 MSE framework with Lockheed Martin targets production of approximately 2,000 missiles per year, up from around 600 at the time the agreement was signed.

The approach signals a deliberate effort to lock in key subcontractors with long-horizon commitments before formal contracts are in place, lowering the investment risk that would otherwise prevent suppliers from building out capacity. Ciesla described the SM-3 framework as giving Boeing “a clear demand signal to build and deliver SM-3 interceptors at the levels needed to counter threats.”

The bear case is straightforward: no dollar figures means no revenue to model, and production ramp commitments made before contracts are finalized carry execution risk if negotiations stall. But given that CSIS pegs realistic wartime SM-3 expenditure at up to 250 missiles against a stockpile of 414, the Pentagon’s willingness to absorb procurement risk to accelerate throughput reflects a calculus the market should take seriously. The constraint on Boeing’s defense segment is no longer demand; it is whether the factory floor can move fast enough.