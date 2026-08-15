Ford Reshores Lincoln Nautilus Production Shift Away From China

The Lincoln Nautilus production shift that Ford confirmed this week tells a clean story about how tariffs, not technology rules, are now the dominant force reshaping Detroit’s China calculus. Ford will stop importing the Lincoln Nautilus from China and move production to US plants by 2030, Chief Executive Jim Farley announced in a joint Reuters interview with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The Lincoln Nautilus Production Shift and the Tariff Math

The arithmetic behind the decision is hard to argue with. The Nautilus currently enters the US carrying a 52.5% duty, combining the baseline 2.5% passenger car tariff with layered Section 301 industrial levies. That rate effectively erases whatever cost advantage originally justified assembling the SUV in Hangzhou through Ford’s 50/50 joint venture with Changan Automobile, according to Yahoo Finance.

Farley was direct about the sequence of events: “We made this decision as soon as the policy of the administration was set. We knew exactly what they wanted to do, and we knew exactly what it meant for Ford.” That is a candid admission that trade policy, not competitive strategy, drove the timeline.

Ford only began importing the Nautilus from China in 2024, citing insufficient North American capacity at the time. The Ontario plant that previously assembled the model had already been retooled for other vehicles. That context explains the four-year gap before the shift takes effect: Ford needs to identify and prepare a US facility before a single unit can be built domestically. The company has not disclosed which plant will take the work or how many jobs the move will create.

Lincoln does have existing US assembly infrastructure to draw on. The Navigator is built in Louisville, Kentucky, and the Aviator comes out of the Chicago Assembly Plant, with both models exported to Canada, Mexico, and the Middle East. Whether either facility has the spare capacity, or the right body architecture, to absorb Nautilus production is a question Ford has not yet answered publicly.

The Tech Rule Angle Is Real, But Secondary

A second regulatory pressure point sat alongside the tariff question, though Farley was careful to frame it as subordinate. The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), part of the Commerce Department, finalized its Connected Vehicles Rule on January 16, 2025, with the rule taking effect March 17, 2025. Software-related prohibitions apply from Model Year 2027; hardware prohibitions kick in for Model Year 2030, or January 1, 2029 for vehicles without a designated model year.

Ford had sought a general authorization from the BIS to continue selling the Nautilus after those rules took effect, arguing the SUV’s software was developed in the US even though it was installed in China. The company now says that authorization is no longer necessary, since the model will no longer be China-built. The BIS rule also carries a broader prohibition: manufacturers with a sufficient nexus to China or Russia cannot sell connected vehicles in the US for Model Year 2027, even if the vehicle is assembled domestically. That provision adds another layer of complexity for any automaker still operating through Chinese joint ventures.

The commercial case for the Nautilus was already thin. Ford sold roughly 34,000 units in the US during 2025, a rounding error against the nearly 829,000 F-series trucks it moved in the same period. Through July of this year, Ford sold 20,050 Nautilus vehicles, down 5.7% year-on-year. It remains Lincoln’s best-seller, but that title reflects the brand’s niche positioning more than it does volume strength.

GM’s Parallel Move, and What It Signals for the Sector

General Motors reached a similar conclusion on its China-built Buick Envision, announcing plans to move that model’s production to the US starting in 2028. The parallel is worth noting: two of the Detroit Three independently decided that Chinese production is no longer viable for US-market vehicles under current trade policy. GM simultaneously extended its SAIC-GM joint venture with SAIC Motor to 2047 and committed to launching at least 30 new energy vehicles in the Chinese domestic market by 2030, per Yahoo Finance, which illustrates that the retreat is market-specific rather than a wholesale exit from China.

Ford’s own Lincoln Z sedan, built through the Changan joint venture and sold only in China, has no confirmed production relocation plan. The Lincoln Nautilus production shift, then, is a targeted response to US market exposure and the 52.5% tariff wall, not a signal that Ford is unwinding its Chinese manufacturing footprint entirely. The question for investors is whether the four-year runway gives Ford enough time to build a credible domestic supply chain for the Nautilus, or whether the model’s thin volumes make it a candidate for quiet discontinuation before 2030 arrives.