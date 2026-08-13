Tencent Q2 2026 Revenue Tops Estimates, but Profit Misses as Capex Surges 176%

Tencent Q2 2026 revenue cleared analyst expectations, but the bottom line told a different story: net profit fell short of consensus by several billion yuan, and capital expenditure nearly tripled year-on-year, sharpening the debate over whether its AI buildout will pay off before the spending starts to hurt.

Tencent Q2 2026 Revenue Beat Obscures a Profit Miss

Total revenue reached RMB 204.8 billion, ahead of the LSEG analyst consensus of approximately RMB 202.17 billion, according to Tencent’s official Q2 2026 results release. Revenue rose 11% year-on-year. On an IFRS basis, operating profit climbed 12% year-on-year to RMB 67.3 billion, with the operating margin stable at 33%.

The profit picture is messier. IFRS net profit was RMB 58.0 billion, up 3% year-on-year. Reuters, citing LSEG data, reported the consensus net profit expectation at RMB 61.82 billion, making the gap roughly RMB 3.8 billion against the issuer’s IFRS figure. Tencent’s own adjusted measure, which strips out one-time items and certain non-cash charges, came to RMB 68.4 billion, up 9% year-on-year, and that is the figure the company led with.

The read here is that Tencent is widening its top-line lead while margin pressure from AI infrastructure costs is starting to show at the net level. Investors who focus on the adjusted number will see a different company than those anchored to IFRS.

Domestic Gaming Reaccelerates; International Trails on Currency

Domestic games revenue hit RMB 47.3 billion, up 17% year-on-year. That is a clear reacceleration from the 6% growth the segment posted in Q1. Key titles driving the quarter included Delta Force, Valorant PC and Mobile, and Roco Kingdom: World, per the official results.

International games revenue was RMB 18.6 billion, down 0.8% year-on-year due to currency movements but up 4% on a constant-currency basis. Tencent’s Value-Added Services segment, which encompasses gaming, social network subscriptions, and streaming, grew 8% year-on-year to RMB 98.4 billion in the quarter.

AI Is Moving the Ad Needle, but Capex Is the Catch

Marketing services revenue rose 22% year-on-year to RMB 43.6 billion, with Tencent crediting enhancements to its AI-driven ad recommendation model, the system that determines which ads surface on WeChat and other Tencent platforms. That is the clearest evidence so far that AI investment is generating near-term returns.

Capital expenditure tells a harder story. Spend reached RMB 52.8 billion in the quarter, up 65% from Q1 and up 176% year-on-year, per the official results. Tencent said it “substantially stepped up our procurement of compute, which will enable us to convert usage of our applications and models into revenue going forward.” Management guided that AI-related capex will increase further in the second half of 2026 as more China-designed ASICs become available, and that monetization will be gradual, with business-oriented revenues arriving faster than consumer subscriptions, according to an earnings-call summary from Quartr.

Weixin and WeChat together serve more than 1.4 billion users. Tencent has begun a small-scale prototype test of Xiaowei, an AI assistant integrated within WeChat, and in July launched Hy3, its latest AI model, now available globally. Both are early-stage bets on converting that user base into AI revenue, but neither has reached commercial scale.

Buyback Running, but the Stock Remains Under Pressure

Tencent’s stock closed Wednesday’s Hong Kong session down 26% year-to-date. The company repurchased approximately 37.4 million shares during Q2 for an aggregate consideration of approximately HKD 16.9 billion, according to Yahoo Finance reporting on the company announcement. The buyback signals confidence in the valuation, but it has not been enough to offset the weight of rising capex expectations and competition from Alibaba, DeepSeek, and Moonshot AI in the domestic AI market.

Gross profit rose across all of Tencent’s main divisions, which matters as a signal that the underlying business can absorb the spending. The investment portfolio is also a factor: the fair value of Tencent’s listed investee company shareholdings stood at RMB 487.2 billion as at June 30, 2026, down from RMB 547.1 billion at March 31, 2026, according to Yahoo Finance reporting on the company announcement. That RMB 59.9 billion decline in listed portfolio value adds another layer of complexity to how investors mark the stock.

The bull case rests on domestic gaming’s renewed momentum and the AI ad flywheel gaining speed. The bear case is a capex curve that is still steepening, with management explicitly framing monetization as gradual. Until the H2 2026 numbers show the Tencent spending rate flattening or revenue acceleration pulling clearly ahead of cost growth, the 26% year-to-date discount is the market pricing in exactly that uncertainty.