American Airlines Stock Plunges as $4 Billion Fuel Bill Rewrites the Year

When the fuel hedge desk does the math again and the result remains the same, there’s a certain silence in a Fort Worth boardroom. $4 billion. Before facing investors on April 23, Robert Isom and his team had to swallow that figure. The following day, American Airlines’ stock fell 5.3%, and by Monday’s close, it was down about 24% for the year at $11.68. The issue wasn’t with the Q1 numbers per se. It was the future.

The quarter appeared to be progress on paper. Revenue increased by 10.8% year over year to $13.91 billion, exceeding forecasts. From $473 million the previous year, the net loss shrank to $382 million. EPS exceeded Wall Street’s estimate of -$0.47, coming in at -$0.40. Those are respectable figures for an airline that has been discreetly attempting to persuade investors that it has finally turned a corner. The high-end cabin performed better. Corporate income increased by 13%. PRASM increased by 6.5%. The data is gradually revealing Isom’s shift away from the high-volume, thin-margin domestic strategy that has characterized American for decades and toward something more akin to Delta’s premium model.

The guidance reset, however, followed. Previously estimated to be between $1.70 and $2.70, full-year EPS now ranges from negative $0.40 to positive $1.10. It’s not a modification. This is management acknowledging that they have no idea what 2026 will look like. Jet fuel is now priced at $4 per gallon due to the Strait of Hormuz disruption, while crude is still close to $100. Because they are unable to hedge a war they did not anticipate, airlines are especially vulnerable. American has set an ambitious goal to recover 40–50% of incremental fuel costs in Q2, with a target of 90% by Q4. It is predicated on the idea that demand remains steady, ticket prices continue to rise, and leisure travelers remain unconcerned. Each of those three presumptions is working very hard.

The drama surrounding the merger comes next. Scott Kirby, the CEO of United, acknowledged in public that he had discussed a partnership with American. During his earnings call, Isom referred to the concept as “anticompetitive” and used unusually direct language to close the door. Isom was supported by President Trump. The rumor caused the stock to briefly soar 8% in premarket, but when American officially rejected it, it fell 4.4%. Isom seemed to want to make sure that no one would ask again rather than just say no.

It becomes truly interesting when you look at the balance sheet. In Q1, total debt dropped to $34.7 billion, the lowest level since 2015 and down $1.8 billion sequentially. Since the COVID peak of $54 billion, the United States has reduced its debt by about $20 billion. Even though the debt-to-equity ratio of 54% still surpasses United’s 35% and Delta’s 17%, it’s still a significant accomplishment. This month, the company also introduced a $1.14 billion bond offering backed by aircraft, primarily to finance new deliveries. The deal was led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman, and MUFG. Despite their doubts about the equity, investors obviously still want the paper.

A brand-new flagship lounge upstairs and gate agents handling rebookings on canceled regional flights downstairs are just two examples of the contradictions that are evident when you stroll through Terminal D at DFW on a weekday morning. There are actually two airlines with the same logo. It’s genuinely unclear if Isom will be able to complete the renovation before the next labor dispute or fuel shock.

The division that still exists on Wall Street is telling. Jefferies maintained a hold while increasing its target to $13. BMO increased to $13.50. Evercore remained at $14. At $15.33, the consensus average suggests an upside of roughly 27%. With seven purchases, seven holds, and one sell, CFRA was downgraded to hold. It’s difficult to ignore the fact that not even optimists are pounding the table. The stock of American Airlines is not a tale of a failing business. It tells the tale of a person who is recuperating after being struck by a fuel shock at the wrong time. The price of the next barrel of oil will determine whether that is a warning or a buying opportunity.