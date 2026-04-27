Why Eli Lilly Stock Price Just Took a Surprise Hit Investors Didn’t See Coming

One type of Friday that traders dread is when a stock that has supported a portfolio for years starts acting strangely. That Friday was Eli Lilly’s. The shares ended the day at $883.96, down $33.69, or roughly 3.67 percent. That move would hardly register by the standards of a meme stock. It was the kind of decline that makes analysts call each other before the closing bell by the standards of a $835 billion pharmaceutical giant whose chart for the majority of the previous three years appeared to be a steady climb up a Colorado fourteener.

Neither a clinical failure nor a regulatory shock served as the trigger. It was a prescription number. In its second full week of availability, 3,707 prescriptions for Lilly’s new oral weight-loss medication, Foundayo, were written. Lower than nearly everyone had anticipated, but higher than the 1,390 it had recorded in the first week. In its own second week, Novo Nordisk’s oral Wegovy, which had a few months’ lead, recorded 18,410 prescriptions. Investors were already anxious about whether the enthusiasm for weight loss had peaked when the gap, which was about five to one, appeared on the screens.

The reaction is intriguing because it seems disproportionate to the underlying business. Lilly’s total revenue for 2025 increased by 45% to $65.2 billion. In the branded obesity market, Zepbound, an injectable medication, accounts for almost 70% of new prescriptions. The range that management has set for 2026 revenue—between $80 billion and $83 billion—indicates momentum rather than panic. However, the stock is currently more than 22% below its January peak of $1,133.95, down about 18% year to date. As usual, markets trade on the upcoming quarter rather than the previous one.

Lilly’s executives most likely spent a long Friday afternoon in a building located on a peaceful stretch of road in Indianapolis. Through 2027, the company will have invested about $23 billion in capital expenditures to increase fill-finish capacity for its increasing franchise. entire new manufacturing facilities in Ireland, North Carolina, Indiana, and Lebanon. It was an easy wager. For years, demand would exceed supply. The danger was that the demand for a different version—a pill rather than a needle—would change more quickly than the manufacturers could adjust. That was supposed to be resolved by Foundayo. A more subdued question is raised by its slow start: did Lilly underestimate the extent to which branding, rather than pharmacology, influences the adoption of weight-loss?

Srikripa Devarakonda, a Truist analyst, told Reuters that “investors will be scrutinizing the numbers,” which translates to “people are panicking.” RBC Capital’s Trung Huynh cautioned that preliminary comparisons “should be considered immaterial.” Chris Schott of J.P. Morgan pointed out that Foundayo faced a competitor who had both first-mover advantage and consumer recognition. These disclaimers did not prevent the sale. Healthcare investors believe that a new and uncertain chapter has begun with the GLP-1 trade, which took Lilly from about $276 at the end of 2021 to over $1,000 by mid-2025.

It’s difficult to ignore the fact that Lilly’s bull case hasn’t significantly changed. Zepbound is still in the lead. Donanemab for Alzheimer’s and an expanding oncology lineup are examples of the pipeline’s continued significance beyond obesity. Most major pharmaceutical companies would gladly trade their portfolios for the rate at which total revenue is still compounding. The presumption that this story would develop in a straight line has changed. It won’t. The introduction of Foundayo serves as a reminder that even the most powerful franchises must eventually succeed with the second, third, and second-to-market product.

It remains to be seen if the upcoming IQVIA data will validate investors’ worst fears or redeem Foundayo. The entire emotional arc of owning this stock is roughly captured by the 52-week range of $623.78 to $1,133.95. Lilly has been one of the great wealth creators of the decade. Additionally, the company’s story is currently being rewritten in real time, prescription by prescription. You get the impression that the story is only halfway done as you watch it develop.