The Trade War, the Iran Conflict, and a Record Defense Budget – How Three Macro Forces Are Reshaping Every Sector at Once

At its narrowest point, the Strait of Hormuz is twenty-nine nautical miles wide, which may seem like a lot, but keep in mind that almost one-fifth of the world’s oil tries to pass through it every day. Most of it isn’t getting through at the moment. Off the coast of Muscat, tankers idle. London insurance desks continue to rewrite premiums on an hourly basis. Additionally, a switch that wasn’t meant to be flipped this decade has been flipped somewhere in a Bahraini refinery control room.

The trade war, the Iran conflict, and the record defense budgets are tempting topics to discuss separately. They’re not. They have combined into a single pressure system, and the effects can be seen in locations unrelated to the Gulf, such as fuel lines in Pakistan, gas reserves in Frankfurt, and Indian kitchens where households are subtly given preference over commercial users for cooking gas. There is a feeling that decision-makers are acting on the spur of the moment, disguising emergency measures as tactics.

The figures are straightforward. Since late February, Brent crude has increased by nearly 39%. Dutch TTF gas futures have increased by almost 60%. Originally estimated at $34.6 billion, Israel’s 2026 defense budget ended up closer to $45.8 billion, the highest in the nation’s history. It was approved with a kind of resigned speed that suggests no one in the Knesset believed a lower amount was feasible. Iran, on the other hand, increased its military spending by 35% in a single year, with a large portion going through opaque channels and oil quotas that even sanctions analysts find difficult to map.

The disproportionate distribution of the pain is noteworthy. China is handling the shock relatively well, having spent the past ten years locking in cheap Russian and Iranian crude and hoarding strategic petroleum reserves. Europe isn’t. The bloc still needs to replenish its winter gas storage, and an energy import dependence of more than 50% leaves little room for flexibility. Almost coincidentally, Russia’s fiscal year is one of its best. Even though no one in Brussels wants to publicly acknowledge it, the redistribution is real.

The headlines don’t fully capture the complexity of the American story. Indeed, U.S. LNG exporters stand to gain a lot because Europe currently purchases about 60% of its LNG from U.S. suppliers. Yes, order books that haven’t looked this thick in years are being seen by defense contractors. However, the federal debt has surpassed $38.8 trillion. Currently, net interest payments rank third in the budget, only surpassed by Social Security and Medicare. The Fed is being asked to do two opposing tasks at once as payrolls decline and inflation begins to creep back into durables and utilities. Most likely, it can’t.

The Deloitte data contains a tiny detail that is difficult to ignore. 88% of the pretax income of the poorest 20% of American households goes toward housing, utilities, and food. Oil, urea, and gas prices rise due to a war thousands of miles away, and that 88% turns into a 95% credit card bill that someone is unable to pay. Eventually, macroeconomics ends up on someone’s kitchen table.

No nation can act sensibly everywhere in the world at all times, according to Henry Kissinger. In policy circles, that quote is being used once more, and not in a lighthearted manner. In addition to waging a trade war on the side, the United States is directly or indirectly involved in Venezuela, Ukraine, East Asia, and the Gulf. According to one Gulf economist, the binding constraint today is strategic bandwidth, not oil or money, but attention.

It’s still unclear if this stress test breaks something or just reshapes it. Ceasefires are provisional. Chains of supply are flexing. Furthermore, the majority of those paying the bill are unaware that they are outside the factory gates and shipping lanes.