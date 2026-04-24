Why the Addvalue Share Price Has Gone Up Over 1,000% in One Year — and What Happens Next

Addvalue Technologies is a prime example of a type of stock story that is often overlooked outside of specialized trading forums. You wouldn’t guess much from the outside of the company’s modest office in Singapore’s tech corridor—74 employees, a quiet building, no flashing logos. Nevertheless, the Addvalue share price has increased by almost 1,200% in the last 12 months, transforming what was essentially a forgotten penny stock into a $427 million business. It’s not a typo. In about a year, the stock went from 0.008 SGD to about 0.116 SGD, and those who held it during the quiet periods are now watching it with a different level of anxiety.

One aspect of the story is revealed by the numbers. The most recent quarter’s revenue was 4.38 million SGD, a 53.56% increase from the previous year. The return on equity is a robust 44.1%. The P/E is high at about 78, which typically draws attention, but multiples frequently appear distorted before they normalize for a company moving from almost zero earnings to steady profitability. Although it’s still unclear how long that growth rate can sustain, investors appear to think the earnings trajectory supports the valuation.

The chart is not as interesting as what’s truly happening under the hood. Particularly for Inmarsat’s BGAN network and, more significantly, its Inter-Satellite Data Relay System (IDRS), Addvalue manufactures satellite communication terminals. The rerating has been powered quietly by the IDRS unit. It makes it possible for low-Earth-orbit satellites to communicate with ground stations in almost real-time through geostationary satellites, which is crucial as the number of LEO satellites grows. The company announced in March that it was looking into strategic options, such as a possible U.S. listing, for the IDRS business. Just that caused shares to rise 8%. A headline like that can change how a stock trades.

If you’ve ever watched small-cap tech, you’ll recognize the narrative that’s developing around Addvalue. The business was unprofitable for years, squandering money while promising investors that its satellite technology would eventually be important. The majority stopped paying attention. After SpaceX normalized rocket launches and the space economy took off, niche companies with genuine intellectual property in satellite communication were suddenly taken seriously. Though the similarities are limited, it’s the same kind of arc that occurred with businesses like Iridium ten years ago.

For what it’s worth, the technical picture screams overbought. The RSI is higher than 83. Over the past six months, the stock has increased 169%, almost vertically. In Singapore’s retail-dominated trading community, technical analysts are divided between riding the momentum and calling a top. At about 2.37 billion shares, the float is comparatively small, exaggerating both directions. The chart displays many days with thin volume, which can result in outsized moves.

The speed at which sentiment changed is difficult to ignore. A year ago, only deep-value hunters who were prepared to purchase items that no one else wanted would bring up the Addvalue ticker. It is now listed alongside well-known Asian tech companies in screener lists. The few analyst ratings that are available are bullish, with a 12-month price target that is just above current levels at 0.12 SGD. You can infer something from that. Either the analysts haven’t caught up with the story, or the upside has already been priced in.

As this develops, it seems more like Addvalue is at a turning point than a finish line. Depending on how it is carried out, the IDRS spinoff could either yield significant value or fall flat. The revenue per employee is close to 280,000 SGD, which is good for a company that is close to hardware. There is less of a cash question now. However, penny stocks that have performed this poorly seldom settle gently, and anyone purchasing today is purchasing a narrative as much as a company. The question that no one can honestly answer yet is whether that story will continue through 2026.