Rheinmetall’s Missile Ambition Faces a Market Disconnect

Rheinmetall AG is moving to fill a critical gap in Europe’s defense manufacturing base. The German arms manufacturer has finalized a joint venture with Dutch startup Destinus to mass-produce precision-guided missiles, targeting a market where demand now runs into the thousands of units annually. Despite this strategic expansion and a rock-solid order book, the company’s shares continue to trade at a discount, highlighting a stark divergence between its operational momentum and investor sentiment.

The new entity, named Rheinmetall Destinus Strike Systems, will be headquartered in Unterlüß, Lower Saxony, with operations slated to begin in the second half of 2026. Rheinmetall holds a controlling 51 percent stake, with Destinus owning the remaining 49 percent. The venture will develop, produce, and market cruise missiles and ballistic rocket artillery, combining Destinus’s system design with Rheinmetall’s industrial manufacturing heft. The transaction is pending regulatory approvals.

This partnership directly targets Europe’s structural shortage of indigenous precision weapons suppliers. By leveraging Destinus’s existing capacity to produce over 2,000 cruise missile systems per year, the joint venture aims for industrial scalability, planning to manufacture several thousand systems annually to meet the needs of European armed forces. Recent conflicts have underscored that modern warfare consumes such munitions not by the hundred, but by the thousand, with the potential for annual demand to grow into the tens of thousands. Analysts see this representing a market opportunity reaching into the high hundreds of millions of euros in the near term, with potential to grow into the low single-digit billions.

For Rheinmetall, this marks the third major partnership announced in quick succession. Earlier in 2026, the group established a joint venture for laser weapons with MBDA and agreed on a cooperation with Anduril Industries covering the Barracuda cruise missile and the YFQ-44 Fury combat drone for European forces.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Rheinmetall?

Financially, the company’s outlook is robust. Management forecasts group sales for 2026 to reach between €14.0 billion and €14.5 billion, representing growth of 40 to 45 percent over the prior year. The operating margin is expected to rise to around 19 percent. Crucially, approximately 91 percent of the targeted sales volume is already covered by existing orders, making this growth largely secured rather than speculative.

Yet, the stock market tells a different story. Rheinmetall shares recently traded around €1,482, down about one percent on the day and roughly 13 percent below their 200-day moving average. Since the start of the year, the stock has lost approximately 7.5 percent. This weakness persists even as the fundamental news flow has been decidedly positive.

The immediate test for the new missile venture will be its ability to secure serial production contracts swiftly and to ramp up output as planned from 2026 onward. For investors, the upcoming first-quarter report in May 2026 will be a key indicator of whether the company’s operational strength can finally translate into share price performance, closing the gap between Rheinmetall’s strategic ambition and its current market valuation.

Ad

Rheinmetall Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Rheinmetall Analysis from April 14 delivers the answer:

The latest Rheinmetall figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Rheinmetall investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from April 14.

Rheinmetall: Buy or sell? Read more here...