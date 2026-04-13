Siemens Stock: A Strategic Buyback Meets a Technological Breakthrough

Siemens AG is deploying capital on two distinct fronts: a multi-billion euro share repurchase program and a high-stakes technological partnership with NVIDIA. While these moves signal confidence from management, investors remain cautious, weighing solid fundamentals against a challenging global trade environment.

The company’s recent breakthrough with NVIDIA, announced on April 9, represents a quantum leap in chip design verification. By combining Siemens’ Veloce proFPGA CS system with NVIDIA’s chip architecture, the alliance can now verify several tens of trillions of design cycles before physical production begins. This dwarfs the millions to few billions of cycles achievable through traditional simulation and emulation. Narendra Konda, NVIDIA’s Vice President of Hardware Engineering, emphasized the critical need for such powerful verification tools as AI architectures grow increasingly complex.

This technological showcase is set for a major platform at the Hannover Messe from April 20-24. There, Siemens will present its full Industrial-AI portfolio, with Board Member Cedrik Neike opening the press conference on April 20 to detail applications in flexible manufacturing and traceability. A centerpiece will be the Siemens Digital Twin Composer, built on NVIDIA’s Omniverse and already deployed by PepsiCo within its supply chain and production—a tangible example of the partnership’s reach beyond chip development.

Concurrently, Siemens is aggressively shrinking its share count. Between April 6 and 12, the company bought back nearly 640,000 of its own shares via the Xetra trading platform. Since the program’s launch in February 2024, the total volume has exceeded 25.3 million repurchased shares. This strategic reduction in supply is a direct mathematical play to boost earnings per share, utilizing corporate liquidity to reward shareholders.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Siemens?

Despite these confident actions, the stock market response has been muted. Shares traded at 227.70 euros on Monday, marking a daily decline of 0.76 percent. Analysts attribute this hesitancy to sector-wide profit-taking among industrial heavyweights. While the stock posted a strong weekly gain of 8.43 percent, it remains down approximately 5.5 percent year-to-date, still a noticeable distance from its 52-week high of 261.55 euros.

The company’s operational foundation appears robust. First-quarter sales grew noticeably on a comparable basis, and the order backlog climbed to a record high of over 120 billion euros. Based on this strength, management raised its full-year guidance, now forecasting adjusted earnings per share between 10.70 and 11.10 euros. Moody’s continues to rate Siemens’ creditworthiness at Aa3.

However, significant headwinds persist. The threat of new tariffs and trade barriers could impose substantial additional costs on the industrial giant. All eyes are now on the detailed second-quarter report for fiscal 2026, due in May. This release will provide the clearest evidence yet on whether the margin strength of its industrial software and automation divisions—bolstered by AI advances—can successfully offset pressures from a difficult global trade landscape. Until then, the steady weekly buyback volume provides a tangible floor for the share price.

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