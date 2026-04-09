Lockheed Martin’s Earnings to Test Resilience Amid Record Backlog

Lockheed Martin’s first-quarter earnings report, scheduled for release before the market opens on April 23, 2026, arrives at a critical juncture. The defense giant is navigating a complex landscape of geopolitical tension and unprecedented U.S. budget proposals, all while managing a massive production ramp-up. The stock, which closed yesterday at 526.80 EUR, has gained a robust 24 percent since the start of the year, yet sits roughly eight percent below its 52-week high of 579.50 EUR marked in early March.

Analysts are forecasting a mixed picture for the quarter. Consensus estimates point to earnings per share of $6.79 on revenue of $18.38 billion. However, some projections anticipate a short-term dip in profitability, with an alternative EPS forecast of $6.73. This potential earnings pressure is largely attributed to significant capital investments aimed at expanding production capacity, particularly within the company’s missile segment.

The geopolitical climate adds a layer of uncertainty. Reports from April 8th and 9th indicated a fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, coupled with news of military strikes in Lebanon, which pressured U.S. futures. For defense contractors, such instability is a double-edged sword, signaling long-term demand for military systems while creating short-term volatility over order flows and supply chain security.

Yet, Lockheed Martin’s fundamental outlook is arguably the strongest it has been in years, anchored by a record backlog of $194 billion. This contracted revenue provides visibility well into 2027. The company’s confidence is further bolstered by the Trump administration’s draft budget proposal for fiscal year 2027, which outlines historic defense spending of $1.5 trillion—a roughly 40 percent increase over the current year. Congressional approval would significantly de-risk one of investors’ primary concerns: the potential for the 2026 revenue forecast to be missed due to F-35 fighter jet production bottlenecks. It solidifies the path toward the company’s target of reaching up to $80 billion in sales.

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Beyond the flagship F-35 program, the missiles and fire control division is emerging as a powerful second growth engine. Management has announced plans to dramatically scale annual production of the PAC-3 MSE interceptor from 620 to 2,000 units. To meet this surging state demand, the company opened a new rapid prototyping center in late March 2026, aiming to develop weapon systems in months rather than years. This expansion includes building new production facilities across five U.S. states. While CFO Evan Scott acknowledges these investments pose short-term margin risks, they are designed to support a projected 25 percent increase in segment operating profit for 2026.

The defense business also offers a structural buffer in a trade-sensitive environment. Many export contracts are facilitated through the U.S. government’s Foreign Military Sales program, allowing allied nations to prioritize security and circumvent foreign tariffs. However, a persistent operational risk remains the supply chain’s dependence on China. An export ban on rare earth materials from China directly impacts production, as each F-35 jet requires over 400 kilograms of these critical elements.

Investors will also be watching for updates on the Artemis II project within the space segment. The immediate focus, however, will be on whether the operational results due on April 23rd can justify the stock’s current valuation, especially with a near-term Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 19.9 suggesting the shares are technically oversold. The report will reveal if the company’s efficiency in executing its enormous backlog can translate into the earnings power needed to support its share price.

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