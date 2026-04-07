Deutz AG: A Record Year Met With Investor Skepticism

Despite posting its strongest operational performance on record, shares of Deutz AG experienced significant selling pressure, at one point declining by approximately 29 percent. For investors, the historic 2025 results were overshadowed by concerns over the pace at which the company’s strategic transformation can deliver future growth.

Operational Peaks Confront Forward-Looking Concerns

The engine manufacturer reported a robust set of figures for 2025. Order intake advanced by 13.7 percent to about €2.08 billion, while revenue increased by 12.7 percent to €2.04 billion. Adjusted EBIT saw substantial growth of roughly 46 percent, reaching €112.3 million. This drove the corresponding margin higher, from 4.2 percent to 5.5 percent, with a particularly strong finish of 6.8 percent in the final quarter.

However, the equity market’s reaction was dictated not by this past success but by the guidance for the coming year. Management forecasts an adjusted EBIT margin between 6.5 and 8.0 percent for 2026. The wide range of this projection was interpreted as signaling uncertainty regarding the recovery speed in the construction equipment and agricultural machinery sectors, prompting the sell-off.

Strategic Response to US Tariffs

Annually, Deutz exports around 30,000 engines to the United States. CEO Sebastian Schulte has explicitly ruled out relocating production to the US, noting that such volumes do not justify the investment. Instead, the company’s strategy is to pass the full additional cost imposed by US tariffs directly through to its American customers.

This calculus is considered sound, as British and Japanese competitors face the same tariff barriers, leaving US buyers with few tariff-free alternatives. In the near term, Deutz even anticipates a potential pull-forward effect, with customers likely stocking inventory before the duties take full effect.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Deutz AG?

Pivoting Towards Defense and Energy Systems

Management is addressing structural challenges in the traditional engine business by reorganizing into five independent operating units. A key strategic partnership with drone specialist Tytan Technologies aims to develop propulsion solutions for drone defense systems. This shift is further underscored by the acquisitions of the SOBEK Group and Frerk Aggregatebau. Together, these moves position Deutz increasingly as a systems supplier beyond the conventional combustion engine.

Running parallel is the “Future Fit” cost optimization program. Over €25 million in savings were realized in 2025, with the goal of reducing the cost base by more than €50 million by the end of 2026 compared to 2024. The long-term ambition remains unchanged: to achieve revenue of four billion euros and an operating margin of ten percent by 2030.

Despite the share price weakness, two analysis firms see potential. Quirin Privatbank reaffirmed its buy recommendation with a price target of €12.00. DZ Bank increased its target from €9.30 to €9.90, maintaining its buy rating.

Upcoming Milestones in May

The first quarter of 2026 will serve as an early test for the new strategy. Deutz is scheduled to release its Q1 results on May 7, followed by the Annual General Meeting on May 13. Shareholders will vote on a proposed dividend of €0.18 per share. Market observers will scrutinize order intake and segment margins within the defense and energy businesses, assessing whether this new pillar can grow rapidly enough to offset pressures in the core engine division.

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