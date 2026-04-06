FACC Soars on Surging Profitability and Strategic Expansion

The aviation supplier FACC has reported a record-breaking fiscal year 2025, marked not only by unprecedented revenue but, more significantly, by a dramatic leap in profitability. A company-wide efficiency drive is delivering tangible results. Now, the corporation is deploying a three-figure million-euro investment to capitalize on the industry-wide order surge within the civil aviation sector.

Strategic Investments to Meet Demand

To address the immense order backlogs from aircraft manufacturers—the industry currently has a pipeline of nearly 18,000 commercial aircraft awaiting completion—FACC’s management is making substantial capital commitments. A global investment program totaling approximately 350 million euros is slated through 2030 for new technologies and facilities. The centerpiece of this growth strategy is a new high-tech plant in St. Martin, Upper Austria. With an investment of 120 million euros, the site is designed to double production capacity for large-scale structural components. Groundbreaking is scheduled for the end of this year, with operations commencing in mid-2028.

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Profit Margins Take Center Stage

The financial results demonstrate powerful operational leverage. Revenue advanced by 11.3 percent to just over 984 million euros. Meanwhile, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) surged by nearly 50 percent to 42.3 million euros. Net income also accelerated sharply, rising from 6.3 million euros to approximately 21.2 million euros. This disproportionate profit improvement is credited to an efficiency program launched in autumn 2024. Streamlined processes have positively impacted margins across all business units. Additional support came from the company’s Croatian site, opened four years ago, which is now contributing significantly to the cabin division’s results through enhanced economies of scale.

Targeting New Growth Frontiers

For the current 2026 fiscal year, leadership is targeting further revenue growth of between 5 and 15 percent. Concurrently, the EBIT margin is expected to expand further through the rigorous continuation of the efficiency initiative. Beyond its core passenger aircraft business, the supplier is increasingly positioning itself in technological niches. Series production for a logistics drone has already commenced. From this “Advanced Air Mobility” future market, FACC anticipates generating additional revenue of 150 million euros by the end of the decade.

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