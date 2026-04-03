BYD’s Divergent Paths: A Tale of Two Markets

The Chinese electric vehicle titan BYD is navigating a period of unprecedented market divergence. Its business is being pulled in opposite directions: surging international sales are being counterbalanced by a deepening slump in its domestic market. Market experts are now cautioning that a scenario once considered unthinkable may be unfolding—the company’s core China operations could have slipped into the red.

Technological Push at Home Amid Export Surge

In an effort to revitalize local demand, BYD has turned to new technology. This Thursday, the automaker launched its new Seal 06 DM-i and Seal 06 GT models. These vehicles feature a charging capability that replenishes 60% of the battery in just five minutes. Furthermore, the company plans to establish 20,000 fast-charging stations across the country by the end of the year, aiming to provide a crucial stimulus for its home market.

This domestic weakness is starkly illustrated in the delivery figures for the first quarter of 2026. Although March saw a monthly recovery compared to February, it also marked the seventh consecutive month of year-on-year decline. The primary culprits are an unrelenting price war among manufacturers and recent changes to government subsidy policies. Consequently, BYD’s share of the domestic Chinese auto market was halved to 7.1% in the first two months of the year.

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Financial Strain and Shifting Battery Dynamics

The financial impact is becoming clear. The company’s net profit already contracted by 19% last year. Analysts at Citigroup now estimate that domestic activities likely resulted in a loss during the previous quarter. The challenges extend beyond vehicle sales. BYD is also losing ground in its battery production division. Its market share in this segment fell to 17.5% in Q1, while its rival CATL now controls over half of China’s production for the first time in five years.

Overseas Expansion Becomes Imperative

This makes the vigorous overseas push not merely a growth strategy but a financial imperative. Exports jumped by 65% in March, fueled by robust demand in several European nations and rising oil prices linked to geopolitical tensions. To circumvent high tariffs in markets like Europe and the United States, management is accelerating the construction of local manufacturing plants in countries including Hungary, Brazil, and Malaysia. The target of exporting 1.5 million vehicles in 2026 has thus transformed from an ambitious goal into an operational necessity.

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