Navigating the Order Backlog: Hensoldt’s Strategic Moves

As the defense contractor Hensoldt prepares to release its audited annual report, the company is outlining concrete strategies to tackle a significant operational bottleneck. The firm is sitting on record order volumes but faces challenges in converting these orders into revenue, a dynamic that has recently pressured its share performance.

Record Orders Meet Production Constraints

The core issue is revealed in preliminary figures. Hensoldt’s order backlog reached a substantial €8.83 billion. However, this stands in stark contrast to a comparatively modest revenue of €2.46 billion for 2025. This gap, coupled with a conservative sales outlook for 2026, has contributed to weaker equity performance. In recent trading, the shares have shown some near-term resilience, advancing by nearly three percent to €74.15 ahead of the final results.

Management identifies two primary constraints slowing progress: a shortage of specialized components and a lack of skilled labor. These factors are hindering the company’s ability to capitalize on strong demand.

A Two-Pronged Approach to Capacity Expansion

To widen this operational bottleneck, Hensoldt is executing a multi-faceted plan. A major focus is on talent acquisition. The company aims to hire 1,600 new employees this year. In a targeted initiative, a cooperation with the technology firm Aumovio is designed to recruit up to 600 specialists from the struggling automotive industry for drone defense system production in southern Germany.

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Simultaneously, the company is securing its supply chain for critical components. A long-term supply agreement running until 2030 guarantees the delivery of nearly one million Gallium Nitride parts, which are essential for its lucrative radar systems manufacturing.

Strategic Acquisition and Market Sentiment

These operational efforts are bolstered by strategic expansion. The acquisition of Nedinsco, signed in early March and slated for completion by mid-2026, is intended to further stabilize European supply chains in the optronics sector. The transaction will be funded entirely from existing resources, allowing Hensoldt to avoid equity-diluting capital measures.

Despite these strategic steps, certain financial announcements have tempered market enthusiasm. A proposed dividend of €0.55 per share and a targeted EBITDA margin of no more than 19% for 2026 fell short of analyst consensus estimates.

Investors now await the audited annual report, due tomorrow, for official confirmation of the preliminary data. The next significant milestone will follow on May 6 with the release of first-quarter 2026 results. These figures are expected to provide the first measurable evidence of whether the current capacity expansion and the Nedinsco integration are beginning to accelerate the processing of the record order backlog.

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