Siemens Shares Face Structural Headwinds Despite Strong Fundamentals

The industrial conglomerate Siemens AG has reported stellar quarterly operational results and even raised its profit guidance. Typically, such news would trigger strong buying interest. Instead, the stock has declined over recent weeks, touching a new six-month low. This apparent contradiction points to an unresolved structural issue that is currently keeping many investors on the sidelines.

A Planned Spinoff Creates Valuation Uncertainty

The primary driver behind the stock’s persistent weakness is a proposed corporate restructuring. Management’s plan to distribute approximately 30% of its shares in the profitable medical technology subsidiary, Siemens Healthineers, directly to Siemens shareholders has introduced significant uncertainty. In the absence of precise financial terms and a definitive timeline for this transaction, institutional investors are struggling to accurately value Siemens’ remaining core industrial business. This ambiguity is weighing on sentiment and preventing a positive share price reaction, overshadowing otherwise robust financial performance.

Record Orders and Raised Guidance

Operationally, the company’s strength is undeniable. At the start of fiscal year 2026, orders surged by 7% to reach €21.4 billion. The Smart Infrastructure division was a particular standout, posting a currency-adjusted order intake growth of 22%. With its order book swelling to an impressive €120 billion, management responded by upgrading its earnings per share forecast to a maximum of €11.10.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Siemens?

Yet, this positive news failed to resonate in the equity market. Since the beginning of the year, Siemens stock has lost nearly 16% of its value, closing at €202.85 on Friday. The share price remains in a clear downtrend, now trading well below its significant 200-day moving average—a key technical level often watched by traders.

Analyst Consensus Stays Bullish

Market analysts, however, appear largely unfazed by the recent price decline. Approximately 72% of covering analysts continue to recommend buying the shares. Their models for the full 2026 fiscal year project average revenue of €83.8 billion and an operating result (EBITDA) expected to surpass the prior year’s level by a solid 12%. For income-focused investors, the slightly increased dividend of €5.35 per share, paid in February, offers a partial buffer against the current paper losses.

Resolution Hinges on Clarity

The prevailing valuation deadlock is likely to persist until management provides concrete details. The company has announced it will present the exact conditions for the Healthineers share distribution at the start of the second quarter of 2026. Once a binding roadmap is established, the market can begin to price in the company’s projected revenue growth of 6% to 8% in isolation, potentially clearing the current overhang and allowing fundamentals to drive the share price once more.

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