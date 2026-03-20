Defense Sector Divergence: Record Orders Meet Market Reality

Europe’s defense industry is undergoing its most significant transformation since the Cold War, yet capital markets are responding with increasing selectivity. Germany’s 2026 defense budget is set at approximately €108 billion, marking a 25% year-on-year increase. Following the June 2025 Hague summit, NATO members agreed to a new spending target of 3.5% of GDP by 2035, while the EU is mobilizing €150 billion via its SAFE program for joint procurement. This demand surge is structural. The pivotal question now is which firms can successfully convert their record order backlogs into sustainable revenue and profit margins.

This Thursday, however, selling pressure swept across the sector. Shares in Renk, Hensoldt, Red Cat, Kraken Robotics, and Rheinmetall all posted significant declines, though the reasons for each vary considerably.

Rheinmetall: Naval Ambitions and Ragnarök’s Test

As the European defense sector’s dominant player, Rheinmetall featured two key developments this week. Firstly, Rheinmetall Nordic successfully demonstrated its 120mm Ragnarök mortar system for delegations from five NATO nations in Scandinavia. The system’s platform-agnostic design, mounted on an HX truck, allows for integration into allied nations’ existing vehicle fleets. Secondly, a static variant of the Skyranger 30 was proposed for protecting Belgian NASAMS-III fire units.

The company’s 2025 annual results presented a mixed picture. Revenue climbed 29% to €9.94 billion, though this fell short of the €10.53 billion consensus. Simultaneously, the order backlog surged 36% to a record €63.8 billion. For 2026, management forecasts revenue growth of 40-45%, targeting €14.0-14.5 billion with an operating margin around 19%.

With the acquisition of naval shipbuilder NVL, Rheinmetall is pushing into an entirely new domain, targeting €5 billion in annual revenue from this division alone by 2030. The shares, trading at $359 (US listing), sit roughly 23% below their 52-week high. The analyst consensus price target stands at €2,104, with all 15 covering analysts recommending a buy.

Renk: Valuation Reset Amidst Record Backlog

Renk exemplifies the dilemma facing many defense contractors in the current phase. Its 2025 results were robust: revenue advanced 20% to €1.37 billion, adjusted EBIT grew 22% to €230 million, and the gross margin remained stable at 28.6%. The order book reached a record €6.68 billion.

The issue lies with expectations. The 2026 EBIT guidance—approximately €270 million at the midpoint—missed the analyst consensus by about 2%. The share price has been declining since the March 5 publication, currently trading at €54.36, nearly 39% below its October 52-week high. CEO Alexander Sagel also noted deferred orders, with around €200 million in defense contracts shifting from Q4 2025 into the current year.

The analyst consensus (14 firms) places the fair value at €68.46, with J.P. Morgan maintaining an Overweight rating and a €75 target. The gap between the current price and targets is substantial, with resolution depending on the speed at which Renk converts its backlog into revenue.

Hensoldt: Securing Radar Expansion with GaN Framework

A strategic pivot took center stage for Hensoldt this week. On March 18, the sensor specialist signed a long-term supply agreement with United Monolithic Semiconductors (UMS) for 900,000 Gallium Nitrid (GaN) components through 2030. GaN semiconductors are core to modern radar systems, enabling greater range, precision, and energy efficiency, and are used in products like the Spexer radar family.

This deal is operationally significant, not merely symbolic. The availability of electronic components is a critical bottleneck in scaling European defense production, a constraint Hensoldt is addressing proactively.

Business figures support the growth trajectory: 2025 order intake soared to €4.71 billion, with a backlog of €8.83 billion. For 2026, management aims for revenue of approximately €2.75 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.5-19%. Hensoldt also secured over €100 million in orders from Diehl Defence for TRML-4D radars under the European Sky Shield Initiative.

The stock trades at €79.05 today after a near 5% daily loss. Audited group figures for 2025 follow on March 26, serving as the next potential catalyst. Deutsche Bank maintains a €101 price target, with the consensus at €90.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Renk?

Red Cat: Explosive Growth Collides with Margin Fears

The most dramatic narrative belongs to Red Cat. The US drone manufacturer reported quarterly figures on March 18 marked by staggering growth: Q4 revenue skyrocketed 1,985% year-over-year to $26.2 million. Full-year revenue climbed 161% to $40.7 million. A first order for 100 Black Widow drones via the NATO Support and Procurement Agency marked an international expansion milestone.

The catch: The Q4 gross margin was a meager 4%. Operating expenses exploded to $67.8 million after the workforce was expanded by 85%. The net loss widened to $72.1 million. Management withheld formal 2026 guidance, stating it would provide specifics only after signing contracts with government agencies. Wall Street expects $143 million in revenue with continued negative earnings.

The stock plunged over 13% to €12.40 today. With an RSI of 95, the shares were severely overbought. Annualized volatility exceeds 113%. Needham nonetheless raised its price target from $16 to $20, maintaining a buy rating.

Kraken Robotics: Order Wave and a Transformative Acquisition

Kraken Robotics operates on a different scale than a year ago. On March 17, the Canadian underwater robotics specialist announced new orders worth approximately $24 million from over ten customers across five countries, including three new defense clients. A prominent order was for a KATFISH system for the Polish Navy’s mine clearance program.

The transformative event is the planned acquisition of the Covelya Group, which includes Sonardyne and EIVA, in a deal valued around $615 million. In early March, Kraken completed a $402.5 million capital raise primarily to fund this acquisition, expected to close in Q2 2026.

Valuation is ambitious accordingly. With a market cap of roughly $2.13 billion, the stock trades at 28.9 times sales. A DCF model, however, suggests a fair value of CAD 12.67, about 24% above the current price of €5.77. National Bank upgraded to Outperform, while ATB Capital downgraded to Underperform. Integrating the Covelya group will be the ultimate test.

Sector Dynamics: Established Giants vs. Disruptors

These five companies represent vastly different risk-reward profiles within the same megatrend:

* Rheinmetall, with a €63.8 billion backlog, offers superior revenue visibility across the European industrial sector but trades near optimistic valuation scenarios.

* Hensoldt is securing a critical competitive edge in radar electronics via its GaN contract and is growing at a more moderate valuation.

* Renk is grappling with the pace of order conversion and a valuation correction of nearly 39% from its peak.

* Kraken Robotics has placed the sector’s largest integration bet with the Covelya acquisition, following a 12-month share performance exceeding 250%.

* Red Cat delivers the highest revenue growth but also the thinnest margins and greatest uncertainty regarding earnings visibility.

The major European players (Rheinmetall, Hensoldt, Renk) benefit directly from Germany’s budget surge and NATO procurement programs. The North American small-caps (Kraken, Red Cat) serve high-value niches—underwater sensors and tactical drones—but have yet to demonstrate sustainable profitability.

The Rearmament Cycle: Upcoming Catalysts and Hurdles

The calendar is packed. Hensoldt’s audited results on March 26 will reveal supply chain cost impacts on margins. Rheinmetall’s next quarterly report follows on May 7, with focus on naval division integration costs and Boxer program progress.

For Red Cat, everything hinges on contract signatures. Without confirmed government orders, the $143 million revenue forecast remains a Wall Street wish rather than a reliable plan. Any Pentagon or NATO contract announcement could move the stock abruptly.

Kraken Robotics must prove the Covelya integration doesn’t disrupt organic growth. For Renk, the pace of order execution will determine whether its valuation discount is justified or presents an entry opportunity. The structural demand is unquestioned. The next phase of the rearmament cycle will be driven not by budget promises, but by delivery capability and margin quality.

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