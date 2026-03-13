BMW’s Strategic Balancing Act: Navigating Profit Pressures with Shareholder Rewards

BMW Group’s full-year 2025 results, unveiled yesterday, present a study in corporate resilience. The automaker is navigating a period of broad-based financial contraction while simultaneously making a confident gesture to its investors.

Financial Performance Under Pressure

The company’s annual report detailed declines across key metrics. Group revenue fell 6.3% to approximately €133.5 billion. Net profit followed suit, contracting by 3% to €7.45 billion. A particularly weak fourth quarter weighed heavily on the annual figures, with the automotive segment’s operating margin dropping to 3.7%, missing the 4.0% consensus among market analysts.

Geographically, China remains the most significant challenge. The region recorded a 12.5% decline in vehicle deliveries last year. Walter Mertl, the Chief Financial Officer, indicated that the best-case scenario for 2026 is a stabilization at this reduced level of activity.

Despite these headwinds, the Board of Management proposed an increase in the dividend. The payout will rise by ten cents to €4.40 per common share. This move stands in contrast to the assessment of Goldman Sachs analyst Christian Frenes, who described the automotive division’s performance as disappointing. The division’s free cash flow also reflected strain, decreasing from €4.9 billion in the prior year to €3.2 billion in 2025. Management is targeting a recovery to over €4.5 billion for 2026.

A Relative Position of Strength

When placed alongside its domestic rivals, BMW’s position appears more robust. Both Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen reported nearly halved profits for 2025. In comparison, BMW is experiencing its third consecutive annual earnings decline—a trend, but not a collapse. The company has so far avoided large-scale job reduction programs announced by some competitors.

A strategic advantage lies in its substantial US manufacturing footprint. Production of roughly 413,000 vehicles at its American plant provides a meaningful buffer against tariffs arising from transatlantic trade barriers. CFO Mertl anticipates some relief on this front beginning in the second half of 2026.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying BMW?

For the current fiscal year, BMW forecasts an EBIT margin of between 4% and 6% for its core automotive business. This guidance already factors in the ongoing drag from tariffs, estimated at around 1.25 percentage points, even after accounting for countermeasures.

The “Neue Klasse” and Leadership Transition

The centerpiece of BMW’s growth strategy is its “Neue Klasse” electric vehicle platform. Pre-series production of the electric BMW i3 commenced in February at the Munich plant, with full series production scheduled for the latter half of 2026. Strong demand for the new iX3 model has already necessitated the addition of an extra production shift. In total, the BMW Group sold approximately 442,000 fully-electric vehicles in 2025, representing just over 18% of its total sales volume.

This strategic pivot coincides with a change in leadership. On May 14, Milan Nedeljković will assume the CEO role from Oliver Zipse. Nedeljković, previously the board member responsible for production and a key architect of the Neue Klasse initiative, will oversee the critical ramp-up phase.

The company continues to execute its share buyback program, repurchasing more than 513,000 common shares between early and mid-March. Combined with the upcoming launch of new electric models, these actions form the core catalysts for the second half of the year.

Currently, BMW’s share price trades approximately 16% below its 52-week high and remains notably beneath its 200-day moving average. The market sentiment suggests investors are awaiting more concrete evidence that the company’s strategic turnaround is gaining decisive traction.

