Siemens Shares: A Tale of Strong Fundamentals and Market Skepticism

Despite posting record quarterly results and announcing a major artificial intelligence collaboration, Siemens AG finds its stock trading below a key technical threshold. The market’s tepid response to what appears to be operational excellence stems from two overarching themes: corporate restructuring and transitional uncertainty.

Robust First-Quarter Performance

Siemens kicked off its 2026 fiscal year with powerful financial metrics. Revenue advanced by eight percent to reach €19.1 billion, supported by a ten percent surge in new orders, which totaled €21.4 billion. Adjusted earnings per share saw a significant jump from €2.22 to €2.80. A particularly notable highlight was the company’s order backlog, which swelled to an all-time high of €120 billion. With a book-to-bill ratio of 1.12, the industrial giant is booking new business faster than it can recognize it as revenue, laying a robust foundation for future quarters.

In light of this performance, management raised its full-year guidance. The forecast for adjusted earnings per share was lifted to a range of €10.70 to €11.10. The primary growth engine was the data center business, where revenue skyrocketed 35 percent, fueled by strong U.S. demand for cloud and AI infrastructure.

Market Hesitation: A Trio of Concerns

Even with these strong figures, Siemens shares have declined approximately five percent since the start of the year and currently trade just below the closely watched 200-day moving average. Investor caution appears to be driven by three specific factors.

1. The Planned Healthineers Spinoff: Siemens intends to divest its majority stake in Siemens Healthineers. The proposal involves distributing roughly 30 percent of Healthineers shares directly to Siemens shareholders. While corporate committees have approved the plan, final shareholder and regulatory approvals are pending. Concrete details regarding the transaction’s structure and timeline are not expected until early in the second quarter of 2026. Although analysts view this strategic focus on the industrial core business as a long-term positive, the current lack of clarity is fostering a wait-and-see attitude.

2. A Change in Financial Leadership: A CFO transition is scheduled for April 1, 2026. Veronika Bienert will take over the finance department from Ralf P. Thomas, who is stepping down after more than a decade in the role. Such high-level management changes historically create short-term uncertainty among institutional investors.

3. The Pace and Scale of Restructuring: Siemens is concurrently managing several capital-intensive strategic initiatives. These include the completed acquisition of Altair Engineering for about $10 billion, a €200 million investment program to transform its Amberg facility into an “AI factory,” and a partnership with NVIDIA to develop fully AI-controlled manufacturing sites. While ambitious, executing multiple large-scale projects simultaneously consumes significant capital, and rebuilding investor confidence in the new corporate direction takes time.

In a move to provide some support for the share price, Siemens has accelerated its share buyback program. The company has already deployed €4.4 billion for repurchases, with plans to retire 18 million of its own shares in March. This will reduce the total number of outstanding shares to approximately 782 million.

Forthcoming Catalysts

Whether the company’s operational strength can propel the stock back above its key technical level will likely be determined in the coming weeks. The market anticipates detailed plans for the Healthineers transaction early in Q2 2026, including its tax structure and a firm schedule. This will be followed by the release of second-quarter results on May 13. If the core business maintains its momentum and CEO Roland Busch can present a convincing roadmap for the corporate transformation, the current disconnect between fundamental strength and share price weakness may soon close.

