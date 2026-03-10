DroneShield Achieves Historic Profitability Amid Surging Demand

The Australian counter-drone technology specialist, DroneShield, has reached a pivotal financial milestone. For the fiscal year 2025, the company reported its first-ever net profit, marking a definitive turnaround from previous losses. This achievement was powered by explosive revenue growth and a burgeoning order book that signals a new phase of expansion for the defense contractor.

A Transformative Financial Performance

DroneShield’s revenue soared to AUD 216.55 million, representing a staggering 276% increase year-over-year. Crucially, this top-line growth translated directly to the bottom line. The company posted a net profit of AUD 3.52 million, a dramatic reversal from the prior year’s loss. On an adjusted basis, EBITDA reached AUD 36.5 million, with a pre-tax margin of 15%.

Accompanying these annual results was the announcement of six new contracts valued at a combined AUD 21.7 million. These include an order from a Western military customer for portable counter-drone systems and a substantial European contract worth AUD 49.6 million—the second-largest in the firm’s history. A single European reseller alone has now placed 15 separate orders, accumulating to over AUD 86.5 million in total value.

Strategic Shifts and a Robust Pipeline

A significant strategic evolution is underway in DroneShield’s revenue model. The company is increasingly embedding Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) components into its agreements. This shift creates recurring income streams alongside traditional hardware sales, reducing reliance on sporadic large deals and providing greater revenue stability.

The future outlook is underpinned by a substantial pipeline. The company has visibility on more than 300 potential projects with an estimated total value of AUD 2.3 billion, including AUD 1.2 billion in Europe alone. Eighteen individual projects exceed AUD 30 million each, with the largest valued at AUD 750 million. For the current 2026 fiscal year, AUD 104 million in revenue is already firmly contracted.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying DroneShield?

The geopolitical environment is a powerful tailwind. Rising European defense budgets and the escalating threat posed by drone warfare are creating structurally higher demand. The global market for counter-drone systems is projected to grow to approximately USD 36 billion by 2035, up from just under USD 5 billion in 2025.

Scaling Operations to Meet Opportunity

To capitalize on this demand, DroneShield is executing a massive scaling of its manufacturing capacity. Production capability is being expanded from AUD 500 million in 2025 to AUD 2.4 billion by the end of 2026. New manufacturing sites are being established in Australia, the United States, and Europe. In Sydney, production space has been increased by 3,000 square meters, with an additional 2,500 square meters dedicated to research and development. Headcount has surged from 250 to over 450 employees.

Strengthening its leadership, DroneShield appointed Michael Powell as Chief Operating Officer. With over 25 years of experience in the defense and aerospace sectors, his hiring signals the company’s commitment to supporting its operational scale-up with professional executive management.

On the European stock exchange, the share price reflects the company’s dynamic trajectory. Recently trading at 2.23 euros, it remains well above its 52-week low from April 2025 but is approximately 39% below the all-time high recorded in October 2025.

The first deliveries from recent major contracts are scheduled for Q1 2026, with corresponding cash receipts expected in Q2. The critical test ahead will be whether DroneShield can complete its ambitious capacity expansion on time to successfully convert its substantial project pipeline into booked revenue.

Ad

DroneShield Stock: Buy or Sell?! New DroneShield Analysis from March 10 delivers the answer:

The latest DroneShield figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for DroneShield investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from March 10.

DroneShield: Buy or sell? Read more here...