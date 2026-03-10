BYD’s Strategic Pivot: Overseas Sales Surpass Domestic Market for the First Time

A significant shift is underway in the sales dynamics of the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer. For the first time, BYD’s exports have eclipsed its domestic sales, a milestone that underscores a strategic reorientation toward global markets and next-generation battery technology. This comes as the company’s home market in China experiences its most pronounced contraction in years.

Share Performance and Domestic Headwinds

Trading in Hong Kong saw BYD’s equity advance by 3.54 percent to HK$98.05. This uptick follows an extended period of weakness, during which the stock lost approximately 23 percent of its value over the preceding twelve months. Intensifying price competition within China is a primary driver behind this trend.

Domestic deliveries in February plummeted 41 percent year-over-year to 190,190 units. This represents the sixth consecutive monthly decline and the sharpest drop since early 2020. A key factor is the expiration of a full tax exemption for electric vehicles in China at the end of 2025, which was replaced by a five percent levy in January 2026. This policy change triggered substantial pull-forward demand late last year, leaving a notable gap in orders at the start of the new period. Furthermore, domestic rivals including Leapmotor and Xiaomi are posting strong gains against the broader trend, signaling an increasingly competitive landscape.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying BYD?

Export Milestone and Technological Advancements

Counterbalancing the soft domestic performance is a strategic achievement: February exports of 100,600 vehicles officially exceeded local sales. This figure marks a 50 percent increase compared to the same month last year. Demand is accelerating notably in regions such as Europe and Brazil. To support this global expansion, the company is preparing to commence series production at a new Hungarian plant in the second quarter of 2026, a facility designed with an annual capacity of 300,000 vehicles.

Concurrently, BYD is accelerating its technological roadmap. Early March saw the unveiling of the “Blade Battery 2.0.” This new battery generation promises higher energy density and, when paired with a novel fast-charging system, can recharge from 10 to 70 percent in just five minutes. To deploy this technology at scale, the automaker plans to establish 20,000 proprietary fast-charging stations across China by the end of 2026. These stations will utilize integrated buffer storage to deliver high charging power even on conventional grids, thereby reducing installation costs.

Investor Focus Shifts to Annual Report

Market participants are now looking ahead to March 26, when BYD will release its complete annual report for 2025. This disclosure will provide concrete data on the extent to which burgeoning overseas sales can offset the domestic slowdown on the company’s balance sheet. Key areas of scrutiny will include margin development within the fiercely competitive market and the investment costs associated with building out its worldwide technological infrastructure.

