The Siemens Conundrum: Record Performance Meets Market Skepticism

Siemens AG finds itself in a curious position. The German industrial and technology giant is posting record-breaking operational results and has upgraded its financial outlook, yet its shares are failing to capture any investor enthusiasm. This divergence presents a clear paradox for the market to decipher.

A Stellar Operational Quarter

The company’s first quarter for fiscal 2026 demonstrated remarkable strength in its core operations. New orders surged by 10 percent to reach €21.4 billion, with revenue advancing 8 percent. The industrial business stood out as particularly profitable, achieving a margin of 15.6 percent and seeing profit climb to €2.9 billion.

A significant catalyst for this performance is the ongoing data center boom. Soaring demand for cloud infrastructure, especially within the United States, propelled a 35 percent revenue increase for this segment. Furthermore, a book-to-bill ratio of 1.12 indicates that the company’s substantial order backlog, now valued at €120 billion, continues to expand—a strong signal for future revenue streams.

Market Indifference Amid Fundamentals

Despite this fundamental robustness and a raised earnings-per-share forecast to as much as €11.10, capital markets remain unconvinced. The stock closed last Friday at €225.70, representing a decline of 6.31 percent since the start of the year.

A critical technical development has alarmed some chart analysts: the recent sell-off pushed the share price decisively below its 200-day moving average of €235.41. This level is frequently viewed by market technicians as an indicator for a potential medium-term downtrend. Even the ongoing share buyback program, which aims to repurchase 18 million shares in March, has so far been unable to counteract this technical breakdown.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Siemens?

Strategic Overhaul: The Healthineers Factor

Adding a layer of complexity is a major strategic shift unfolding behind the scenes. Siemens’ management board and supervisory board have approved plans to divest the majority stake in its profitable medical technology subsidiary, Siemens Healthineers. The current proposal involves spinning off approximately 30 percent of Healthineers shares, which would be distributed directly to Siemens shareholders.

This move would, over the medium term, reduce Siemens Healthineers to a pure financial investment for the parent company. It would simultaneously sharpen Siemens AG’s strategic focus on its industrial and infrastructure divisions. In a parallel development underscoring its tech ambitions, Siemens has entered a partnership with NVIDIA aimed at creating the world’s first fully AI-powered factory in Erlangen by 2026.

The glaring discrepancy between operational excellence and share price weakness leaves investors with a key question: is the market overlooking fundamental strength, or is uncertainty regarding the corporate restructuring weighing more heavily?

The answer may begin to materialize early in the second quarter, when Siemens is expected to disclose the detailed terms of the Healthineers transaction. Until then, the market will watch to see if the company’s solid fundamentals possess enough momentum to lift the equity back above the €235 threshold.

Ad

Siemens Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Siemens Analysis from March 9 delivers the answer:

The latest Siemens figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Siemens investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from March 9.

Siemens: Buy or sell? Read more here...