A Strategic Pivot and Budgetary Headwinds for Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG is poised to release its full-year financial results on March 11, an event that will place the defense contractor’s strategic decisions under intense scrutiny. This comes as the company navigates a dual challenge: integrating a major naval acquisition while confronting significant cuts to a key drone program in its domestic market.

From Components to Complete Warships

In a move that fundamentally reshapes its business model, Rheinmetall will officially integrate Naval Vessels Lürssen (NVL) into its operations effective March 1, 2026. The acquisition, which includes four shipyards such as Hamburg’s Blohm+Voss and the Peene-Werft in Wolgast, transfers approximately 2,100 employees to a newly formed “Naval Systems” division.

The strategic implication is substantial. Historically a supplier of electronic systems and armaments, Rheinmetall will now operate as a prime contractor capable of delivering complete naval vessels—corvettes, frigates, and marine platforms. This transition establishes the Düsseldorf-based group as a full-spectrum defense technology provider.

Market reaction to the finalized deal was negative, however, illustrating a classic “sell the news” dynamic. Shares declined 3.5% to €1,587.50 on the announcement day. The plans had been public since September 2025, and the stock currently trades 22% below its September peak of €1,995.

Parliamentary Cuts Deliver a Blow

Simultaneously, the company faces a major budgetary setback from the German parliament. The Bundestag’s budget committee approved only €2 billion for a planned kamikaze drone program—less than half of the €4.4 billion requested by the defense ministry.

Rheinmetall was slated to join the program as a third supplier in April, with an anticipated contract volume of approximately €269 million. That planning certainty has now evaporated. The reduced budget is subject to strict conditions, which will inevitably delay the awarding of contracts.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Rheinmetall?

In contrast, the export business demonstrates resilience. Rheinmetall’s subsidiary, Rheinmetall Mobile Systeme, secured a contract from Denmark for five mobile field hospitals, valued in the medium two-digit million-euro range.

Margin Outlook and Integration Questions

For the 2026 fiscal year, Rheinmetall is targeting revenues between €15 and €16 billion. The NVL division is expected to contribute €1.3 to €1.5 billion to this total, excluding the automotive sector. The group’s EBIT margin is projected to be 18-20%.

These forecasts, issued in early February, initially fell short of market expectations and triggered selling pressure. For 2025, management continues to anticipate revenue growth of 30-35%, an operating margin of 18.5-19%, and cash conversion significantly above 40%.

The broader geopolitical environment, marked by escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, has recently provided support for European defense stocks. The sector is increasingly viewed not as cyclical but as a long-term growth market.

All eyes are now on the upcoming analyst conference. Investors will be listening closely for management’s strategy to manage the reduced program funding. The central question remains: Can the integration of Naval Vessels Lürssen deliver the projected synergies? The upcoming annual report will serve as a critical litmus test for the company’s ambitious transformation.

