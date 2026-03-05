BYD Navigates Divergent Paths as Domestic Sales Slump and Exports Soar

The Chinese automotive giant BYD finds itself operating in two starkly contrasting realities. While its domestic vehicle sales have hit a multi-year low, its international shipments have surged to unprecedented heights. This complex backdrop sets the stage for a major technology showcase in Shenzhen, where the company is expected to unveil innovations aimed at reinvigorating its home market.

A Landmark Shift: International Shipments Eclipse Domestic Deliveries

February marked a significant structural shift for BYD. For the first time, the number of vehicles it exported surpassed its sales within China. The company shipped 100,600 new energy vehicles (NEVs) abroad, representing a substantial year-on-year increase of 50.09%. This achievement extends a streak, marking the fourth consecutive month that BYD’s exports have exceeded the 100,000-unit threshold.

The momentum in Europe is particularly notable. According to recent reports, BYD outpaced Tesla in new vehicle registrations across the EU, UK, and EFTA regions in January. With over 18,000 registrations—nearly triple the figure from the prior year—BYD gained significant ground as Tesla’s registrations fell by 17%. The company is aggressively expanding its European footprint, planning to grow its German dealership network from 120 to 300 locations by year-end. Furthermore, trial production has commenced at its Hungarian facility, with series production slated to begin in the second quarter.

Looking ahead, BYD has set ambitious export targets: approximately 1.05 million units for 2025, rising to 1.3 million by 2026. Some analysts, including those at Jefferies, project an even higher figure of 1.5 million exports for 2026. To support this growth, new manufacturing plants in Thailand, Uzbekistan, and Brazil are expected to contribute a combined annual capacity of 300,000 vehicles in the long term.

Domestic Market Faces Significant Headwinds

In stark contrast to its export success, BYD’s home market performance in February was subdued. The company reported a 41% decline in vehicle sales compared to the same month last year, with 190,190 units sold. This represents the sixth consecutive month of falling sales and the most severe drop since February 2020.

The decline was felt across powertrain types. Sales of plug-in hybrid vehicles fell sharply by 44%, while battery-electric vehicle (BEV) deliveries decreased by 36% to approximately 79,539 units. Analysts point to two primary factors: the extended Chinese New Year holiday (February 15-23), which significantly disrupted production and commerce, and a new 5% purchase tax on NEVs implemented at the start of the year, coinciding with the expiration of previous government subsidies.

In response, BYD has turned to creative financing incentives. With regulators discouraging direct price wars, the automaker joined industry programs offering extended auto loans. The company’s brands are now promoting favorable financing terms with durations of up to seven years to attract cost-conscious buyers.

Anticipation Builds for Shenzhen Technology Reveal

Investor sentiment received a boost on Monday, with BYD’s shares recording their largest single-day gain in a year. This surge was triggered by a brief WeChat post announcing the company’s plans to present what it calls “disruptive technology” at an event in Shenzhen.

Industry reports suggest the showcase will focus on four key technological areas:

Flash Charging 2.0: A new charging system promising power levels of up to 1,500 kW, with the goal of adding 400 kilometers of range in just five minutes.

A new charging system promising power levels of up to 1,500 kW, with the goal of adding 400 kilometers of range in just five minutes. Blade Battery 2.0: Two variants are anticipated. A compact version is expected to achieve charging speeds of 8C to 10C. A longer-range version could reach an energy density of up to 210 Wh/kg (compared to the current ~150 Wh/kg) while remaining based on LFP (lithium iron phosphate) chemistry, potentially enabling a CLTC range exceeding 1,000 kilometers.

Two variants are anticipated. A compact version is expected to achieve charging speeds of 8C to 10C. A longer-range version could reach an energy density of up to 210 Wh/kg (compared to the current ~150 Wh/kg) while remaining based on LFP (lithium iron phosphate) chemistry, potentially enabling a CLTC range exceeding 1,000 kilometers. Denza Z9 GT: The company’s Denza brand is projecting a CLTC range of 1,036 km for a new model. Reports indicate this would be a 64% increase over the current Z9 GT EV’s maximum range of approximately 630 km.

The company’s Denza brand is projecting a CLTC range of 1,036 km for a new model. Reports indicate this would be a 64% increase over the current Z9 GT EV’s maximum range of approximately 630 km. DiPilot 5.0: An updated version of the “God’s Eye” advanced driver-assistance system, which was initially introduced in February 2025.

Complementing these product announcements, BYD has outlined an ambitious infrastructure expansion plan. The company aims to deploy over 4,000 ultra-fast charging stations across China and approximately 3,000 in Europe by the end of 2026.

Tomorrow’s event is poised to be a critical indicator of BYD’s strategy. The company must demonstrate whether its forthcoming technological and infrastructure advancements can generate enough momentum to counter domestic challenges like increased taxation and softer demand, all while its export business continues to break records.

