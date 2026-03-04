BYD’s Record Exports Counterbalance Domestic Slump

BYD shares advanced following the release of February sales figures, where a landmark achievement in overseas shipments managed to eclipse a severe contraction in the company’s home market. Investor sentiment was further buoyed by the automaker’s announcement of a forthcoming technology showcase scheduled for later this week.

Domestic Sales Reflect Seasonal Disruption

The world’s leading manufacturer of electric vehicles reported total sales of 190,190 units for February, representing a 41% decline compared to the same period last year. This marks the sixth consecutive month of falling sales, with the current drop being the most pronounced since February 2020, at the onset of the pandemic’s economic impact.

Within this total, sales of pure electric vehicles fell by 36.3% to 79,539 units. A primary factor behind this downturn was the eight-day Lunar New Year holiday, observed from February 15th to 23rd, which significantly curtailed production and commercial activity. The year-on-year comparison is notably distorted, as the holiday fell mainly in January during the previous year.

Overseas Shipments Surpass Domestic Sales for the First Time

The headline story, however, lies in the company’s export performance. BYD shipped 100,600 vehicles overseas in February, a 50% year-over-year increase. This milestone represents the first time the company’s monthly exports have exceeded its domestic sales. Furthermore, it is the fourth month in a row that BYD has exported more than 100,000 units.

Europe is emerging as a key growth driver. In January, the company tripled its new vehicle registrations in the EU, United Kingdom, and EFTA states to over 18,000 units, surpassing Tesla, whose registrations fell by 17%. As part of its expansion strategy, BYD intends to grow its German dealership network from 120 to 300 locations by the end of this year.

Market researchers at Jefferies project that BYD’s exports could reach 1.5 million units by 2026, which would be a 43% increase over the prior year.

“Disruptive Technology” Announcement Fuels Gains

The positive share price movement was also driven by a brief corporate update posted on WeChat. BYD announced it will unveil what it terms “disruptive technology” at its Shenzhen headquarters on March 5th. The company did not provide specific details.

Industry reports suggest the reveal may involve a next-generation “Blade Battery 2.0,” featuring an energy density of up to 210 Wh/kg and a lifespan exceeding 3,000 charge cycles. The event is also expected to showcase new ultra-fast charging stations with a peak power output of 1,500 kW—a 50% improvement over the first generation. Theoretically, this technology could replenish approximately 400 kilometers of range in just five minutes.

An update to the company’s “God’s Eye” advanced driver-assistance system, version 5.0, is also anticipated.

Strategic Shift to Financing Amid Market Softness

Confronted with weakening demand in China, BYD is deploying aggressive financing incentives rather than engaging in direct price wars. In late February, the automaker introduced low-interest loans with terms of up to seven years. As Chinese regulators have moved to curb overt price-cutting battles, manufacturers are increasingly competing through favorable credit terms.

The sector faces additional pressure from a new 5% purchase tax on electric vehicles, which took effect at the start of the year. This tax, combined with the expiration of previous government subsidy programs, is weighing on the entire domestic industry.

Navigating a Diverging Path

BYD now faces a stark dichotomy: its burgeoning international success must offset pronounced softness in its core Chinese market. The upcoming technology presentation will be a critical test of whether its promised advancements in battery and charging infrastructure can deliver on their “disruptive” potential. Convincing innovations could provide a dual boost, potentially reinvigorating domestic demand while simultaneously accelerating its global expansion.

