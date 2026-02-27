Volkswagen Shareholders Mark Their Calendars for Key 2026 Financial Events

Investors in Volkswagen AG now have a clear timeline for the company’s major financial communications in 2026. The automaker has officially released its schedule of principal corporate dates, providing a roadmap for the flow of critical business and performance updates. The calendar highlights several pivotal moments for assessing the group’s trajectory.

Summer Interim Update and Annual Shareholder Meeting

The sequence of events continues in the summer. On July 24, 2026, Volkswagen will publish its half-year financial report. This interim statement will offer a comprehensive look at the company’s operational performance for the first six months, serving as a crucial health check before the year’s end. Prior to that, the company will hold its Annual General Meeting. Scheduled for June 18, 2026, the virtual meeting will feature a shareholder vote on the proposed dividend distribution for the 2025 fiscal year—a key consideration for income-focused investors.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Volkswagen?

March Takes Center Stage with Full-Year Results

The financial calendar kicks into high gear in March. The most anticipated event is set for March 10, 2026, when the Volkswagen Group will unveil its complete Annual Report for 2025. This release coincides with the group’s annual press and investor conference. While the definitive figures for the previous year will be disclosed, market attention is likely to be firmly fixed on the management’s outlook and forecasts for the ongoing 2026 financial period. The leadership is expected to elaborate on strategic priorities and operational targets during this presentation.

Current Trading Context

Providing a snapshot of recent performance, Volkswagen shares are currently trading at €101.15. This price level sits approximately 8% below the stock’s 52-week high of €109.95, which was recorded in March. With these definitive dates now established, shareholders and analysts can plan their valuation reviews around these structured disclosures.

Ad

Volkswagen Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Volkswagen Analysis from February 28 delivers the answer:

The latest Volkswagen figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Volkswagen investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from February 28.

Volkswagen: Buy or sell? Read more here...