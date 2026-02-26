DroneShield Shares Soar on Record Financials and Major Contract Win

The Australian counter-drone technology firm DroneShield has delivered a landmark financial performance for its 2025 fiscal year, announced on February 25, 2025. The company reported explosive growth, achieving its first annual net profit and securing a substantial new military contract the following day, fueling significant investor interest.

Financial Performance Reaches New Heights

DroneShield’s latest results reveal a company in a phase of rapid acceleration. Revenue surged by 276% to AUD 216.5 million, a dramatic increase from the prior year’s AUD 57.5 million. This growth translated into a historic milestone: a net profit after tax of AUD 3.5 million, marking a definitive shift from previous years of losses. The underlying operational strength is further evidenced by an earnings before tax figure of AUD 33.3 million, representing a healthy 15% margin.

The balance sheet shows robust financial health. The company ended the period with a strong cash position of AUD 209.4 million, providing ample resources for continued expansion. Customer receipts climbed 256% to AUD 201.6 million. Demonstrating consistent operational efficiency, DroneShield generated positive operating cash flow for three consecutive quarters, totaling AUD 15.9 million.

A notable aspect of the report was a AUD 10.3 million inventory write-down. Of this amount, AUD 8.5 million was attributed to older DroneGun models, reflecting a market shift in demand toward the company’s latest Mk4 version.

Strategic Expansion in Manufacturing

To support its growing order book, DroneShield is actively scaling its global production footprint. The company has expanded its Sydney facilities, adding 3,000 square meters of manufacturing space and a further 2,500 square meters dedicated to research and development. Looking ahead, the firm plans to establish contract manufacturing in Europe in the first half of 2026, followed by assembly capabilities in the United States in the second half of the year.

To date, the company’s global deployments include 2,700 RfPatrol detection systems, 1,500 portable DroneGun countermeasures, and 200 fixed-site DroneSentry installations.

Substantial Contract from Western Military Ally

On February 26, the company announced a major contract package worth AUD 21.7 million, secured through a local distribution partner for a Western military customer. The package consists of six separate agreements covering counter-drone systems, spare parts, and software subscriptions.

The scale of this award is particularly significant. Over the preceding seven years, DroneShield’s total contract value with this same partner amounted to AUD 17.8 million across 39 agreements. This single new deal therefore surpasses the entire historical revenue generated through that channel. All products are available for immediate shipment from inventory, with delivery scheduled for Q1 2026 and payment expected in Q2.

A Burgeoning Pipeline of Opportunities

DroneShield’s future revenue pipeline has swelled to AUD 2.3 billion, spread across 295 projects in 50 countries. This represents an increase from AUD 2.1 billion just a month prior, in January. The pipeline is geographically diverse, with Europe and the United Kingdom representing the largest segment at AUD 1.2 billion (78 projects). The Asia-Pacific region follows with AUD 481 million, while the United States contributes AUD 283 million across 112 projects.

The pipeline includes 18 individual projects each valued over AUD 30 million, with one single mega-project accounting for AUD 750 million. At the time of the presentation, secured orders for 2026 already stood at AUD 104 million. The newly announced AUD 21.7 million contract is expected to lift that committed figure to approximately AUD 125 million.

