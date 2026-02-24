Kratos Defense Secures Record Backlog Amid Strong Quarterly Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has reported quarterly results that significantly surpassed market expectations. The defense technology specialist is experiencing surging demand across its portfolio, particularly for unmanned systems and hypersonic technologies, resulting in a record-breaking order backlog. However, this operational strength has yet to reverse a recent downward trend in the company’s share price.

Financial and Operational Highlights

The company’s fourth quarter for fiscal 2025 was marked by robust demand acceleration in nearly all of its business segments. Notably, organic growth reached 20%, demonstrating the firm’s ability to expand from its existing operations. This growth was accompanied by a measurable improvement in operating margins, indicating more efficient scaling of current production capabilities.

A key metric, the book-to-bill ratio, stood at a strong 1.3, pointing to a continuing growth trajectory. The unmanned systems and government solutions divisions were primary contributors to this performance.

Strategic Growth and Contract Wins

Kratos concluded the year with an all-time high backlog exceeding $1.5 billion. This provides substantial visibility for future revenue. Recent strategic moves have further bolstered its position. The company finalized an acquisition in the communications solutions sector and, in partnership with GE Aerospace, secured a new U.S. Air Force contract for engine development. This contract underscores Kratos’s ongoing technological relevance within the defense sector.

Management’s strategic focus remains fixed on high-tech areas, including hypersonic systems and tactical drones like the “Valkyrie” model. The company has set an ambitious target to double hypersonic-related revenue to approximately $400 million by 2026. To support this and other programs, Kratos plans a significant expansion of Valkyrie drone production capacity, with scaling set to continue through the end of 2028.

Outlook and Market Reaction

For the full 2026 fiscal year, Kratos is projecting total revenue in a range of $1.595 billion to $1.675 billion. Despite these confident growth plans and a record order book, the equity has faced recent selling pressure. In Tuesday’s trading session, shares declined by 2.60 percent to €78.00. This price action has widened the gap to the 52-week high to roughly 31 percent, highlighting a disconnect between the company’s operational momentum and its current market valuation.

