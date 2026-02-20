BYD Shares Face Headwinds from Regulatory Uncertainty and Mixed Sales Data

A brief and swiftly retracted entry on a U.S. Department of Defense list has introduced fresh uncertainty for BYD investors. The Chinese electric vehicle giant found itself temporarily included on a Pentagon compilation of companies allegedly linked to China’s military, a move analysts suggest could signal a tougher Washington stance. This development coincides with the company’s push for international manufacturing growth and a notable divergence between its weakening domestic sales and robust export performance.

Regulatory Ambiguity Emerges from Pentagon Listing

According to Bloomberg, an updated list published in the Federal Register by the U.S. Defense Department featured BYD alongside firms like Alibaba and Baidu. The publication was shortly thereafter declared “unpublished” and withdrawn without explanation. This leaves market participants questioning the potential severity of future U.S. policy shifts regarding Chinese corporations.

The list in question is known as the 1260H list. While inclusion does not trigger immediate legal penalties, its symbolic significance is considerable. Bloomberg reports the Pentagon increasingly uses this designation to limit opportunities for contracts with the U.S. military or access to research funding. Furthermore, the classification acts as a warning to U.S. investors and is often viewed as a precursor to stricter trade restrictions.

Following the news, BYD’s Hong Kong-listed shares declined by approximately 1%. The South China Morning Post interpreted the event as an additional strain on the already tense relations between Beijing and Washington, occurring just weeks before an anticipated meeting between former President Trump and President Xi.

International Expansion Strategy Pivots to Acquisition

Amid growing regulatory risks, BYD is actively pursuing international production expansion. CNBC reports the company is among the final bidders for a Nissan-Mercedes-Benz plant located in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

The facility in question boasts an annual production capacity of 230,000 vehicles. CNBC states that nine interested parties initially expressed interest, with BYD competing against rivals including Geely and VinFast. Companies such as Chery and Great Wall Motor had also shown preliminary interest.

Previously, BYD had considered constructing a new plant in Mexico but faced regulatory obstacles, as noted by CNBC. Acquiring an existing factory would provide immediate access to a trained workforce and established logistics infrastructure. However, the political landscape is delicate. CNBC highlights Mexico’s balancing act between the need for investment and jobs on one hand, and concerns that Chinese production on its soil could further complicate North American trade negotiations.

Domestic Weakness Contrasts with Strong Export Growth

BYD’s stock remains under pressure. An analysis by Capital.com indicates the company’s H-shares in Hong Kong recently traded at HKD 98, a level significantly below last year’s.

Recent sales figures added to the downward pressure. Data from CnEVPost shows BYD’s deliveries of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) in January fell 30.11% year-over-year to 210,051 units. This reportedly marked the fifth consecutive month of declining year-on-year deliveries.

A counterbalance to this domestic softness comes from overseas business. CnEVPost reported January exports of 100,482 NEVs, representing a substantial 51.47% increase from the previous year. BYD has set a target of 1.3 million vehicle sales outside China by 2026.

The company is scheduled to release its next set of financial results on March 25. This update will likely reveal whether the momentum in exports can continue to offset the persistent weakness in its home market.

