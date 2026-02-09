Deere & Company Faces Steep Earnings Decline Amid Sector Slowdown

Shareholders of Deere & Company are collecting a quarterly dividend payment today, but investor focus is sharply shifting toward the upcoming earnings release. The agricultural machinery giant is scheduled to report its Q1 2026 financial results on February 19, with market analysts anticipating a substantial drop in performance due to persistent industry headwinds.

Key Financial Data and Events:

* Q1 2026 Earnings Date: February 19

* Consensus EPS Forecast: Approximately $1.92 per share (a 40% year-over-year decline)

* Estimated Quarterly Revenue: Around $7.5 billion

* Current Dividend Payout: $1.62 per share (paid today)

* Long-Term Investment Plan: $20 billion in U.S.-based initiatives over the next decade

Sector-Wide Pressures Drive Downward Forecast

The backdrop for Deere’s upcoming report is notably challenging. A combination of elevated interest rates and increased production costs continues to strain farmer budgets, leading to significant hesitation in purchasing new equipment. This sector-wide softness is the primary driver behind the stark earnings projection. The expected $1.92 per share profit represents a near 40% fall compared to the prior-year quarter.

This trend is reflected in recent industry sales figures. Last year, registrations for tractors with over 100 horsepower plummeted by 22%, while four-wheel-drive models experienced a dramatic 41% contraction.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Deere?

Strategic Investments Proceed Despite Market Conditions

Even as it navigates these immediate operational challenges, Deere’s leadership is pushing forward with a long-term capital allocation strategy. A central pillar of this plan is a $20 billion commitment to modernize and bolster its domestic manufacturing footprint in the United States.

Specific projects under this initiative include the construction of a $125 million parts distribution center in Indiana and a new $70 million excavator manufacturing facility in North Carolina. A key objective of the excavator plant is to relocate production of future generations of machinery from Japan back to the U.S., aiming to create more efficient supply chains for components and replacement parts.

All Eyes on February 19 Guidance

The February 19 earnings release will provide critical insight into how severely the sales slump is impacting Deere’s operational margins. Furthermore, the market will scrutinize whether management adjusts its full-year outlook in response to the prevailing demand environment.

Analysts suggest that commentary regarding order trends for the upcoming planting season will be particularly influential for near-term share price movement. While the dividend provides a return to shareholders today, the company’s ability to weather the current cyclical downturn and its progress on strategic investments will likely define its trajectory in the months ahead.

Ad

Deere Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Deere Analysis from February 9 delivers the answer:

The latest Deere figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Deere investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from February 9.

Deere: Buy or sell? Read more here...