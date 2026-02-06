Thermon Exceeds Expectations and Raises Full-Year Guidance

Thermon Group has delivered a robust third-quarter performance, surpassing market forecasts and prompting an upward revision of its financial targets for fiscal 2026. The company’s latest results highlight significant momentum, primarily fueled by demand from large-scale industrial projects.

Key Financial Highlights

Adjusted Earnings Per Share: $0.66 (consensus estimate: $0.59)

$0.66 (consensus estimate: $0.59) Revenue: $147.3 million (consensus estimate: $138.3 million)

$147.3 million (consensus estimate: $138.3 million) Order Growth: 14% year-over-year

14% year-over-year Book-to-Bill Ratio: 1.1x

Revised Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Buoyed by the strong performance over the first nine months of the fiscal year, Thermon’s management has raised its guidance. The company now anticipates full-year revenue in the range of $516 million to $526 million.

The projected adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be between $114 million and $120 million. Furthermore, adjusted earnings per share are now expected to land between $2.05 and $2.19. Achieving the upper end of these targets will require Thermon to sustain its recent momentum in capital expenditure sales, which surged 37% last quarter.

Large Project Momentum and New Orders

A substantial portion of the $13 million year-over-year revenue increase is attributable to the effective execution of major contracts. Large project activity saw an impressive rise of approximately 60% compared to the same period last year.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Thermon?

This surge was driven largely by heightened activity in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and gas processing sectors. A project related to sustainable aviation fuels in Asia also contributed positively to the results. The book-to-bill ratio remaining above 1.0 indicates that new orders continue to outpace completed work, pointing to a healthy and growing project pipeline.

Expanding into Decarbonization and Data Centers

Beyond its core industrial business, Thermon is successfully capitalizing on emerging opportunities linked to global decarbonization and electrification trends. The expansion of data center infrastructure is emerging as a significant new growth driver.

Inquiries for specialized heating solutions for temperature management in this sector have doubled, reaching a total potential value of $60 million. Concurrently, the opportunity pipeline for medium-voltage heating solutions has expanded to over $150 million, with firm orders worth $11 million already secured.

Ad

Thermon Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Thermon Analysis from February 6 delivers the answer:

The latest Thermon figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Thermon investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from February 6.

Thermon: Buy or sell? Read more here...