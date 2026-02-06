Australian Defense Contractor Faces Trading Halt Amid Scrutiny

Trading in shares of Electro Optic Systems (EOS) was suspended by Australian regulators on Friday following a precipitous decline in its stock price. The dramatic move came after a critical report from short-seller Grizzly Research cast serious doubt on the validity of a major company contract and broader corporate governance.

The stock had plummeted 15.2 percent in a single session, reaching AUD 6.08 before the market intervention by the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This collapse contributed to an approximate one-third erosion of the company’s market value over the course of the week. The catalyst for the sell-off was a publication released by Grizzly Research on February 5.

Questions Surround Major Defense Contract

Central to the controversy is an USD 80 million deal announced in December 2025. At that time, Electro Optic Systems reported the sale of high-energy laser systems to a South Korean client. However, Grizzly’s analysis challenges the nature of the partner involved.

The short-seller identifies the counterparty as “Goldrone Co., Ltd.,” characterizing it not as a substantial defense enterprise but as a small-scale manufacturer of agricultural drones. According to their findings, Goldrone employs just three staff and achieved peak revenue of only USD 476,000 back in 2018. The enormous disparity between the contract’s value and the purported size and capacity of the partner company raises significant questions about the agreement’s legitimacy.

Broader Allegations Emerge

The allegations extend beyond this single contract. Grizzly Research’s report also critiques the company’s acquisition of MARSS, which was finalized in January 2026, and raises concerns about the overall management of corporate cash flow. A core accusation is that EOS leadership has misled investors regarding the nature and scale of its commercial partnerships, thereby presenting a distorted picture of the business’s health.

In response to the escalating situation, Electro Optic Systems itself requested the trading suspension from the ASX. The company stated it needed time to prepare a formal and comprehensive response to the claims. No trading will occur until at least Tuesday, February 10, 2026, or until a clarifying announcement is published.

With a market valuation of roughly AUD 1.38 billion now in the balance, investors are awaiting the company’s detailed rebuttal to these damaging charges.

