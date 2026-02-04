Strategic Partnership Advances Rolls-Royce’s Modular Reactor Ambitions

Investor attention is turning toward Rolls-Royce’s upcoming full-year results, scheduled for release in late February. Market experts are anticipating clarity on several fronts: the margin recovery trajectory within the civil aerospace division, the financing structure for the nuclear ventures, and the status of the ongoing share buyback initiative. Following a period of strong performance, the share price has recently entered a consolidation phase, with the annual report likely to provide the next significant catalyst.

Control Systems Contract Awarded

In a significant development for its Small Modular Reactor (SMR) program, Rolls-Royce SMR has secured a key strategic partner. The company announced this week that Yokogawa Electric Corporation, the Japanese industrial automation specialist, will design and manufacture the critical data processing and control systems (DPCS) for the planned fleet of reactors. These systems will function as the operational core of the power plants.

The comprehensive contract covers the design, validation, and manufacturing of the primary control architecture. Execution will be supported from Yokogawa’s UK facility in Runcorn, alongside its production sites in the Czech Republic and the Netherlands.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Rolls-Royce?

Aligning with Project Momentum and Local Demands

This partnership aligns with recent positive developments for Rolls-Royce SMR. The entity was recently selected as the preferred bidder for UK deployment by Great British Energy – Nuclear and has also established agreements with Czech energy provider ČEZ. The collaboration with Yokogawa further solidifies the technical foundation of the ambitious SMR project.

A focal point of the agreement is its emphasis on local manufacturing—a central requirement for many state-backed nuclear initiatives. By leveraging production capacity within Britain and the Czech Republic, Rolls-Royce SMR addresses dual priorities: ensuring supply chain security and fulfilling commitments to local industrial participation for the initial reactor units. Ruth Todd, Chief Operating and Supply Chain Officer at Rolls-Royce SMR, described the Yokogawa agreement as a pivotal milestone for delivering the first SMR units.

Ad

Rolls-Royce Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Rolls-Royce Analysis from February 4 delivers the answer:

The latest Rolls-Royce figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Rolls-Royce investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from February 4.

Rolls-Royce: Buy or sell? Read more here...