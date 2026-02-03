Rolls-Royce Defends Pricing Strategy Amid Industry Scrutiny

At the ongoing Singapore Airshow, Rolls-Royce has faced pointed criticism from the airline industry regarding its pricing model. The company’s leadership has mounted a robust defense of its approach, countering allegations while simultaneously presenting tangible progress on engine durability—a key operational concern.

Management Counters IATA Allegations

The controversy was ignited by Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), who publicly censured engine manufacturers for their pricing on maintenance and repair services. Rob Watson, who leads Rolls-Royce’s civil aerospace division, directly addressed these claims on Tuesday.

Watson framed the current pricing structure as an inevitable response to broader economic pressures. He cited persistent global supply chain disruptions, coupled with ongoing geopolitical and logistical instability that has plagued the sector since the pandemic. For shareholders, this firm stance is a critical signal of the company’s ability to protect its profit margins despite an inflationary backdrop, a cornerstone of its broader recovery plan.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Rolls-Royce?

Operational Milestones and a Major Order

Beyond the pricing debate, the engineering group provided significant updates on its troubled engine program. The Trent XWB-97, which powers the Airbus A350-1000, has historically faced durability issues. Management now confirms that implemented enhancements are yielding results, with the time between shop visits—referred to as “Time on Wing”—already improved by 60%.

Further optimizations are scheduled through 2028, with endurance testing under extreme conditions planned for 2027. These developments directly assuage concerns from major carriers such as Emirates. This positive trajectory is bolstered by a substantial order from Delta Air Lines, announced on January 28, which includes 30 Trent XWB-84 and 32 Trent 7000 engines. The underlying strength of the business is reflected in its equity performance, with the share price having advanced more than 105% over a twelve-month period.

Investor Attention Turns to Upcoming Report

Market focus now shifts to the next major event on the corporate calendar. On February 25, 2026, Rolls-Royce is set to publish its full-year results for the concluded fiscal period. This report will be scrutinized for whether the free cash flow and the trajectory of engine flying hours can validate the market’s expectations for 2026.

Ad

Rolls-Royce Stock: Buy or Sell?! New Rolls-Royce Analysis from February 3 delivers the answer:

The latest Rolls-Royce figures speak for themselves: Urgent action needed for Rolls-Royce investors. Is it worth buying or should you sell? Find out what to do now in the current free analysis from February 3.

Rolls-Royce: Buy or sell? Read more here...