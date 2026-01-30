Simpson Manufacturing Sets Dividend and Awaits Annual Report

As Simpson Manufacturing prepares to release its full-year financials, the company has provided shareholders with clarity on two key fronts: its ongoing commitment to dividend growth and long-term executive compensation. The upcoming report will reveal whether the construction products specialist has maintained its recent operational momentum.

Investors can expect the company’s results for the fourth quarter and the full 2025 fiscal year after the U.S. market closes on Monday, February 9. Management will host a conference call to discuss the figures at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This disclosure is anticipated to offer strategic guidance for the 2026 fiscal period.

Shareholder Returns and Executive Grants

In a separate announcement last Wednesday, the Board of Directors declared the next quarterly cash dividend. Shareholders of record on April 2 will receive a payment of $0.29 per share on April 23. This declaration marks the twelfth consecutive year in which the company has raised its dividend, underscoring a consistent policy of returning capital to investors.

Alongside these financial calendar events, the firm disclosed equity awards to its top executives. Chief Executive Officer Michael Olosky was granted 9,480 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs). Chief Technology Officer Udit Mehta received an award of 970 RSUs. These grants are subject to a three-year vesting schedule, with gradual transfer beginning in February 2027.

Building on a Solid Foundation

The forthcoming annual data builds upon a robust third-quarter performance. For Q3 2025, Simpson Manufacturing reported a 6.2% revenue increase to $623.5 million. Its operating income saw an even stronger advance, climbing 12.7% to $140.7 million. Market observers have interpreted these figures as evidence of the company’s resilience amid volatility in the residential construction sectors of the U.S. and Europe.

The complete financial statements and accompanying details will be made public on February 9 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. This release will ultimately show if the firm successfully carried its positive operational trends through the end of the year.

