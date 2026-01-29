Lindsay’s Q1 2026 Results: A Tale of Two Divisions

Lindsay Corporation’s first quarter of fiscal 2026 presented a mixed picture, with strength in one core business unit offset by persistent headwinds in another. The company’s overall performance hinged on whether robust profitability in its primary market could counterbalance ongoing sector-wide uncertainty.

Key Financials at a Glance:

* Total Revenue: Declined 6% to $155.8 million.

* Earnings Per Share: $1.54 (compared to $1.57 in the prior-year period).

* Infrastructure Division: Posted a 17% revenue increase.

* Major Contract: An $80 million irrigation and technology project was secured in the Middle East after the quarter closed.

Infrastructure Segment Benefits from Sustained Demand

Providing a bright spot, the Infrastructure division saw its revenue climb 17% to $22.4 million. This growth was primarily fueled by continued strong demand for road safety products. Consequently, the segment’s operating profit advanced 9% to $4.5 million.

A key driver remains the U.S. government’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). Funding for road and bridge projects under this legislation is committed through September 2026, providing a stable foundation for the division’s order book.

Agricultural Challenges Weigh on Irrigation Results

In contrast, the Irrigation segment, which represents the larger portion of Lindsay’s business, faced a more difficult environment. Segment revenue fell 9% to $133.4 million for the quarter.

North American farmers, pressured by low commodity prices and elevated operating expenses, showed reduced willingness to invest in new equipment. Internationally, the situation was also challenging, particularly in Brazil, where high interest rates and constrained credit availability led to a 15% drop in sales.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Lindsay?

Despite the lower sales volume, Lindsay demonstrated operational discipline within the Irrigation unit. Through strict pricing strategies and efficient cost management, the company expanded the segment’s operating margin from 16.8% to 17.2%.

Strategic Moves and Forward Guidance

Looking ahead, management pointed to a significant $80 million project award in the Middle East as a source of optimism. Approximately $70 million of revenue from this irrigation and technology contract is expected to be recognized within the current 2026 fiscal year.

On the capital allocation front, the company remains active. During Q1, Lindsay repurchased over $30 million worth of its own shares. Furthermore, its board has authorized a new share repurchase program totaling $150 million.

The near-term outlook for the core North American agricultural market remains cautious, contingent on an improvement in trade certainty and commodity prices. For the upcoming second quarter, the Infrastructure division also faces a tough year-over-year comparison due to the completion of a major “Road Zipper” barrier system project in the prior year.

Lindsay confirmed it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share on February 27, 2026. The company’s next quarterly earnings report is scheduled for April 7, 2026.

