Institutional Confidence Grows in Howmet Aerospace Ahead of Key Milestones

As Howmet Aerospace prepares to release its annual financial results, significant institutional investors are demonstrating increased conviction in the aerospace supplier. A major Australian fund has substantially added to its stake, highlighting the sustained confidence among the professional investment community, which collectively controls over 96% of the company’s shares.

Strategic Acquisition Fuels Growth Trajectory

A cornerstone of the company’s current strategy is its planned $1.8 billion acquisition of Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing (CAM). Announced in December 2025, the deal is designed to bolster Howmet’s aerospace segment and accelerate growth. Market analysts have responded favorably to this strategic move. Susquehanna recently reaffirmed a positive outlook, issuing a price target of $255. Similarly, Sanford C. Bernstein rates the shares as “Outperform” with a $247 target price.

AustralianSuper Increases Its Position

In the most recent reporting period, the Australian pension fund giant AustralianSuper boosted its holding in Howmet Aerospace by 68,122 shares. This represents an increase of 5.8%, bringing the fund’s total position to nearly 1.25 million shares. This investment constitutes approximately 1.1% of AustralianSuper’s overall portfolio.

Should investors sell immediately? Or is it worth buying Howmet Aerospace?

Upcoming Catalysts: Dividend and Earnings

Investors are looking toward two imminent events. The record date for the recently declared dividend is February 6, 2026. Shareholders on the register by this date will receive a distribution of $0.12 per share on February 25.

Subsequently, on February 12, 2026, the company will publish its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. CEO John Plant and the executive leadership team will host a conference call to discuss the performance. This presentation will offer the first detailed management update on business progress and the integration of the major CAM acquisition.

The coming weeks will reveal whether the financial figures meet investor expectations and if the large-scale acquisition is proceeding smoothly.

